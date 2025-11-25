TRURO teenager Naomi Hawkins has stormed to four silver medals at the European Biathle–Triathle Laser Run Championships in Turkey – making her the highest-ranked British athlete in two major events.
At just 15, and in her first season competing in the Under-17 category, Naomi produced a standout performance on the European stage, finishing as the top GB competitor in both the Laser Run and the Triathle.
Her results mark a significant breakthrough for the rising Cornish star, who has now represented Team GB internationally for four consecutive years.
Naomi trains through the prestigious University of Bath Talent Performance Pathway and is supported by the GLL Sport Foundation, giving her free access to any of the 240 Better leisure centres across the UK, including her regular bases in Truro and Helston.
But despite her European success, Naomi has made the tough call to skip this year’s World Championships in South Africa as she prepares for her GCSE mock exams.
“Schoolwork always comes first,” said her father, Steven. “Naomi is incredibly self-driven and wants to keep on top of everything. She’s been hooked on sport since the age of six, when she was already swimming, running and cycling. Now she’s fully committed to her pentathlon disciplines – fencing, obstacle racing, swimming, laser shooting and cross-country running. Her dream is the Olympics.”
GLL says Naomi’s achievements show the power of supporting young athletes. “Naomi is hugely grateful for the help she receives,” added Steven. “Being able to book training sessions whenever she needs – at no cost – makes a massive difference.”
This year, 144 Cornwall-based athletes across 23 sports received GLL Sport Foundation backing worth £92,150. More than half are under 21, and nearly a third under 16, highlighting the county’s growing pool of talent.
Applications for the 2026 GLL Sport Foundation open on December 20. For more information, visit https://www.gllsportfoundation.org/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.