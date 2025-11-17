By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
PLYMOUTH AND DISTRICT RUGBY COMBINATION LOCKIE CUP
Liskeard-Looe 19 Old Plymothian and Mannamedian (OPMs) 20
LISKEARD-LOOE were knocked out of the Lockie Cup on Saturday following a late penalty from OPMs at Lux Park.
The Plymouth-based side had already knocked the Lions out of this year’s RFU Men’s Community Cup, and Liskeard had 15 players unavailable for various reasons.
However, such is the improved strength in-depth at the moment, they still managed to get together 19 players.
They gave a debut to Flynn Elworthy at No.8 while lock Dan Lethbridge made his first appearance of the season off the bench.
After a close start it took until the 17th minute for a breakthrough as the visitors slotted a penalty from Fred Smale who grabbed all 20 of their points (0-3).
In the 20th minute the Liskeard backs finally clicked with them running hard and a pass from Alex Kendall found full-back Kieran Underhill to run in for the opening try which was converted by Mike McCarthy.
The last ten minutes of the half saw OPMs encamped in the Lions 22, but the defence stood firm despite Lethbridge’s sin-binning on 39 minutes.
Soon after the restart the hosts went ahead. The Lions turned the ball over and a superb pass by flanker Jason Flitcroft found Underhill to dot down for his second try of the game.
The conversion was missed from in front of the posts as it stayed at 12-3.
Four minutes later OPMs were back in the game when Smale scored an unconverted try in the corner. On 55 minutes the deficit was narrowed when Liskeard fell foul of the referee’s whistle when he awarded a penalty to the visitors, which was slotted (12-11).
OPMs were awarded another penalty two minutes later which sailed between the uprights to go in front at 14-12.
Three minutes later scrum ball was secured by Liskeard, and the ball was released to the backs for Kendall to race in from 40 metres for a try that was converted by McCarthy to put the Lions back in front at 19-14.
However, the hosts continued to fall foul of the referee’s whistle and almost immediately after the restart and another three-point opportunity was presented which was once again taken.
A minute before the end, the visitors were awarded a fifth penalty, this time to win the game, and Smale made no mistake as Liskeard fell to just their third loss of the season in all competitions.
The view from the touchline it was a close game score wise, but in truth Liskeard were the better side on the day. However, good luck to OPMs in the next round.
The Liskeard man-of-the-match award was given to flanker Andy Rowe, by former youth coach Will Doidge, for his hard work throughout the game.
The next fixture is this Saturday as the Lions return to league action away at Helston in Counties Two Cornwall (2.30pm). Any travelling support would be much appreciated.
In the clubhouse afterwards the final “100 cap” was presented to club stalwart Kieran Underhill having played his 215th game.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Underhill, Husband, Kendall, Naita, Simmons; McCarthy, Badnall; Mander, Doidge (capt), Palmer; Prowse, Dennison; Flitcroft, Rowe, Elworthy. Replacements: Wilton, Dunn, Aram, Beaver, Lethbridge.
Tries: Underhill (2), Kendall; Convs: McCarthy (2); Pens: N/A.
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Andy Rowe.
