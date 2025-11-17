By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST (SATURDAY)
Taunton 30 Camborne 29
Camborne’s lead at the top of National Two West has been trimmed to four points following a first defeat of the season at Taunton.
The Cherry and Whites, with Will Hennessey at centre in the absence of Josh Matavesi, began brightly with an early try from returning No.8 Aden Brassington.
Though the hosts soon took the lead from a converted score, ‘Town’ edged back in front on 13 minutes courtesy of a Kyle Moyle penalty from 35 metres.
Still inside the opening quarter, skipper Sam Matavesi powered through the Taunton cover to touch down with full-back Moyle’s regulation conversion making it 15-7.
Moyle and home kicker Tom Putt promptly exchanged penalties for 18-10 before Taunton defended resolutely for a lengthy spell to prevent a further visiting try.
Camborne will reflect on the opportunities to stretch the lead in that period of pressure that ended with a third Moyle penalty success taking the score out to 21-10.
Crucially as the interval neared the pumped up hosts cut the arrears with a converted catch and drive try reducing the half-time deficit to only four points.
The second stanza proved to be a nip and tuck stop-start affair as both teams strove for territory and possession.
A penalty from Putt on 51 minutes brought Taunton to within a point before only a miraculous tackle from Moyle on inspirational No.8 Ratu Vakalutukali soon after prevented the home side taking the lead.
Going into the closing stages, another penalty from Putt briefly gave the hosts the advantage before Moyle cancelled this out with his fourth success for a 24-23 lead.
With time almost up Taunton looked to have secured the victory with a converted score following an unstoppable catch and drive, but there was still time for late drama.
Camborne surged upfield from the restart and when several forward drives were halted the ball was moved left for fly-half Sam Walker to dive over.
The result hung on the conversion with Moyle off target, leaving the hosts jubilant and the Cherry and Whites to look forward to next weekend’s visit of third-placed Barnstaple as a challenging set of fixtures continues.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Frankie Nowell, Connor Gilbert, Will Hennessy, Alex Ducker; Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; JackAndrew, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Aden Brassington. Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Will Tanswell, Harry Larkins.
Tries: Brassington, S Matavesi, Walker; Convs: Moyle; Pens: Moyle 4.
