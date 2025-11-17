Caradon Hockey Club men’s section latest round-up
CARADON’S first team continued their unbeaten run and stay top of the West Hockey League Division One South after a professional 2-0 victory at University of Exeter Fifths on Saturday afternoon.
Played under the floodlights, Exeter set up deep in a half-court press to contain the Cornish side’s attacking pace, but the visitors dominated possession and chances.
The deadlock was broken through a penalty corner from Tyler Walsh, whose drag flick squeezed under the goalkeeper’s stick.
In the second half, Exeter’s attempts to push higher left space for Caradon to exploit. Neat midfield link-up play saw Thomas Haigh find Ben Reynolds, who showed great composure to turn and fire through the keeper’s legs for the second.
With strong defensive organisation and composure on the ball, Caradon, who have eight wins from eight, claimed their first clean sheet of the season. Player-of-the-match went to Harrison Pollard for an assured display at the back.
The Liskeard-based side host University of Exeter Fourths on Saturday (2pm).
Caradon Seconds delivered one of their best performances of the season in a narrow 4–3 loss to their high-flying Ocean City counterparts in Piran Division One.
A Ben Pennington-Ridge hat-trick and an inspired goalkeeping display from Joel Tamblyn kept Caradon in contention throughout a thrilling contest.
The team showed real progress and belief, pushing one of the league’s strongest sides to the limit.
Meanwhile, the thirds travelled to Ocean City Fifths and, despite a difficult first half that saw them trail 3-0, responded admirably after the break.
Improved passing and teamwork led to a well-worked goal finished by Tim Wright, with debutant Jack Rowe impressing and Glen Young earning the player-of-the-match award for his committed defending.
Though the score remained 3-1, there were plenty of positives to take as the squad prepares for a busy double-header this weekend.
