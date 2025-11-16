By Robbie Morris at Fairfax Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bridgwater United 2 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic’s unbeaten start to the season in the league was finally ended on Saturday as the Cornishmen were beaten by Jack Taylor’s brace.
Taylor had put the Robins in front on the hour before Gary Hird drew the Point level 10 minutes later.
However, Taylor had the last laugh when he beat Ryan Rickard as Torpoint were finally defeated at the 15thattempt.
With Curtis Damerell serving the second of a three-match ban, the visitors lined up with Joe Rapson, Gary Hird and James Rowe as the attacking three, while behind them there was a start for Elburton Villa midfielder Steve Colwell as the Villa’s home clash with title rivals Liskeard Athletic in the South West Peninsula League Premier West was postponed.
The first 15 minutes were an even affair with both sides having half chances, Jack Llewellyn and Owen Howe going the closest for the hosts with efforts that were narrowly off target.
Soon after, the visitors had a corner taken by Elliott Crawford which was punched away by home keeper Louis Smith into the path of Rapson, but his effort went just over the bar.
Minutes later on the counter attack, the ‘The Robins’ created good build-up play in the midfield to release Kyle Tooze. He broke clear into the area, but his effort just went wide of the far post.
Just past the half-hour mark the visitors broke through the home defence to find Hird who ran clear and into the area, buthis angled shot was put around the near post by a fine Smith save.
The hosts had another chance with six minutes remaining of the first period as Tooze’s cross into the area found Taylor who headed over the bar.
Four minutes after the restart, Torpoint had a great chance to go into the lead. Hird split the home defence and ran at goal, but his effort from 18 yards went just wide.
Just before the hour mark the hosts took the lead. A long throw into the area found Steve Walker, who flicked it towards the back post where Taylor was waiting for a simple finish.
Ten minutes later the visitors equalised. Dave Barker released Hird who advanced forward before cutting into the area, where he blasted home past Smith from 18 yards.
With nine minutes remaining ‘The Robins’ regained their lead as a clearance from a visiting defender was blocked/tackled into the net by the hardworking Taylor.
Torpoint are back in action on Saturday when they host Buckland Athletic in a huge clash at The Mill (3pm).
The Bucks arrive having moved into the play-off places on Saturday following an 8-0 thrashing of Shepton Mallet, but sit three behind their opponents who also have two games in-hand.
BRIDGWATER UNITED: Louis Smith; Harry Hamblin, Jack Llewellyn, Steve Walker, Josh Ford, Jack Quick, Kyle Tooze (Luke Ballinger, 77), Billy Tucker (Matthew Lee, 93), Owen Howe, Jack Taylor (Regan Lashenko, 89), Lloyd Mills (Jake White, 85). Sub not used: Benjamin John.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Steve Colwell, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe, Sam Pearson, Gary Hird, Joe Rapson (Kieran Edworthy, 80), Darren Hicks (Freddie Chapman, 86). Subs not used: Ben Collins, George Morgan.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: James Rowe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.