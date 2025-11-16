Caradon Hockey Club women’s section latest round-up
CARADON women’s sides all secured victory in the West Hockey League on Saturday.
The firsts produced a thrilling 4-3 victory over visiting Exeter to move up to second in Women’s Division One South.
Caradon began brightly, and an early own goal from the Devonians set the tone, before Bizzie Jeffery’s solo strike doubled the lead.
Amy Scott added a superb third with a well-timed finish, but Exeter hit back with two quick goals before the break.
The second half saw end-to-end action, and Exeter levelled from a penalty corner with five minutes remaining.
Just as it seemed the points would be shared, Caradon surged forward in the dying seconds and a perfectly-timed square ball from Amy Scott found player-of-the-match Jeffery at the back post, who calmly slotted home with just 13 seconds left on the clock.
The seconds returned to winning ways with a composed 4-1 victory over Ocean City in Division Two South.
Caradon took control early, with Abbie Fulford opening the scoring after sustained midfield pressure.
Though the hosts equalised just before half-time, Caradon came out stronger in the second period. Fulford struck again to restore the lead before goals from Clare Poad and Lauren Gouge sealed the result.
The midfield duo of Jess Eldridge and Nat Ridgers dictated play throughout, while Fulford and Poad combined brilliantly in attack.
The thirds also enjoyed a well-deserved 3–0 home win against Camborne School of Mines.
After a goalless first half, Charlotte Tamblyn broke the deadlock from a short corner with a powerful strike.
Claire Brown doubled the advantage minutes later, marking her first-ever league goal in memorable fashion, before Fleur Worden added a late third to secure all three points.
The backline held firm while midfielders Carina Hodge and Abi Larigo kept the tempo high, ensuring Caradon’s control of the game never wavered.
