CARADON’S firsts long unbeaten run in the West Hockey League is finally over after a narrow 3-2 reversal fellow promotion rivals Bristol and West.
Two goals from Tyler Walsh ensured the Cornish side remained competitive throughout, but the hosts edged a close contest. The match demanded discipline and focus, with both sides producing periods of controlled possession and fast transitional play.
Despite the intensity and the narrow defeat, Caradon remain six points clear at the top of Division One South, while the player-of-the-match was awarded to Ben Hedley for an outstanding individual performance that consistently broke down opposition play and drove momentum through midfield.
Caradon visit third-placed Exeter on Saturday (3pm).
The seconds also had a disappointing afternoon, losing 3-0 to second-placed Truro Thirds in Piran Division One.
The men’s third team made the short trip to Bodmin Seconds in Piran Divsion Two and delivered a committed performance despite the 2-0 defeat.
Caradon began strongly and produced several impressive spells of possession in the first half. Their control in midfield and sustained pressure allowed them to dictate much of the early play, but Bodmin capitalised on a rare opening to take the lead.
The half-time message focused on composure and maintaining the ball, encouraging the side to continue the structured approach that had served them well. However, Bodmin started the second half with intensity, applying immediate pressure and forcing Caradon deep.
The visitors defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Alex Maudsley making a series of strong saves, and the back line continuing to block and clear under pressure. Despite this resistance, Bodmin eventually added a second well-taken goal.
Although the scoreline was unfavourable, the squad delivered a performance full of work-rate and collective effort.
Notable contributions included Maudsley’s saves, Arthur Batty’s determined forward runs against larger defenders, and Mark McCartney’s accurate distribution into the circle.
