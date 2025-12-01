Caradon Hockey Club women’s round-up – Saturday, November 29
THE first team delivered another composed home performance in Division One South of the West Hockey League, overcoming Penzance with a display built on discipline, structure, and collective work-rate.
The squad arrived well prepared and began with immediate intensity, pressing the visiting back line and transitioning quickly into attack. The opening goal came from Bizzie Jeffery, who consistently applied pressure up front and chased every opportunity.
The second goal followed a well-executed short corner. Having injected the ball, Libby Walsh positioned herself perfectly on the left post to meet a deflection and guide it past the goalkeeper.
Despite two cards in the first half – a green for Katie Oliver and a yellow for Emma Gliddon – Caradon maintained control. The side’s organisation allowed them to continue circulating the ball effectively, and a determined effort from Amy Scott in a crowded goalmouth secured a third before the break.
Caradon carried their momentum into the second half. Oliver added a fourth, before feeding Jeffery for a well-taken one-on-one finish that brought the tally to five.
The high tempo occasionally resulted in disciplinary moments, including a second-half yellow for Abigail Ingram and a career-first green for defender Amy Batty.
Nevertheless, the squad closed out the match with authority, confirming a rise to second in the league with a game in-hand. Jeffery earned player-of-the-match for her work-rate and two goals.
The seconds travelled to Totnes for a late afternoon fixture against Dart in Division Two South and earned a 1-1 draw.
Early forward play created several openings, and forward Lila Johns broke the deadlock with a powerful finish following sustained attacking pressure.
Dart’s tight press made defensive phases challenging, but long clearances from Nicole Harding helped establish counter-attacking opportunities.
Midfielders Maddie Scott, Jessica Eldridge, Leah Jones and Nat Ridgers worked continuously to break down Dart’s structure, but a well-taken equaliser from the hosts set up a tense final period.
Caradon dominated the closing stages, creating multiple chances, but the decisive goal remained out of reach.
At Lux Park, the thirds produced a spirited 3-2 win over Bude in Trelawney Division One.
Despite a depleted squad with no substitutes, Caradon began strongly, with midfielders Carina Hodge and Abi Larigo dictating play and building momentum.
An early setback came when Bude took the lead against the run of play, but composure and control brought the hosts level through a lifted finish from Fleur Worden.
Before half-time, sustained attacking pressure earned a penalty stroke, calmly converted by defender Amy White to give Caradon a 2-1 half-time advantage.
Bude equalised early in the second half after a series of long, direct passes tested the Caradon defence.
High-pressing and increased tempo forced errors soon after, culminating in a second penalty stroke after a defensive block on the line. White converted again, securing the victory and completing an impressive team performance delivered through resilience and tactical discipline.
The fourths endured a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Penzance Seconds in Trelawney Division Two.
Caradon settled quickly and moved the ball confidently through midfield, but breaking down a strong defensive unit proved difficult.
Despite sustained organisation at the back and persistent midfield work, a single scrappy second-half goal decided the match.
Although the result was frustrating, the squad highlighted significant positives in structure, effort, and teamwork, carrying strong foundations into the coming fixtures.
