ALL four of Caradon’s ladies leagues sides were in action in the West Hockey League on Saturday.
The first team headed to Dawlish to tackle Teign in Division One South, and came away with an emphatic 12-1 victory with goals coming from player-of-the-match Clare Poad (5), Bizzie Jeffery (3), Abigail Ingram, Amy Scott, Libby Walsh, and Clare Mitchell.
From the first whistle, Caradon’s pace, passing and teamwork overwhelmed the home side.
Within five minutes the deadlock was broken, and by half-time Caradon led 6–0, enjoying complete control.
The second half saw no let-up, even after captain Daisy Hunn was forced off with an ankle injury, leaving Caradon playing with ten.
Despite that, the team’s discipline, energy, and relentless press produced another six goals before the final whistle. A typically fiery local derby saw the seconds face Bodmin in a closely-contested battle in Division Two South.
Caradon dominated much of the possession and play, linking well through midfield and pressing high, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.
Despite numerous chances, it was Bodmin who capitalised on a quick counter-attack to edge ahead. The whole squad worked tirelessly, with standout defensive play and impressive attacking combinations from Lila Johns and Kerenza Bunt.
However, it needed a fine performance from keeper Jen Ross-Thomas in goal to keep the score down.
The thirds welcomed league leaders Truro in Trelawney Division One, and despite showing plenty of fight, eventually were beaten 5-2.
Truro edged ahead, but Caradon hit back through Phoebe Wilson, calmly slotting home after great build-up play from Fleur Worden.
The city outfit scored three further goals and despite Charlotte Tamblyn pulling one back, the visitors grabbed a fifth.
In Trelawney Division Two, the fourths drew 2-2 with visiting Duchy Seconds thanks to goals from Liv Sanders and a late deflection off a visiting defender and an excellent performance in goal from Cally Bowers.
