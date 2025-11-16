Saturday, November 15 - Rugby
National League: Braintree Tn 2 Truro City 0, Carlisle Utd 1 Eastleigh 1, Forest Green Rov 3 Gateshead 1, Hartlepool Utd 1 Wealdstone 1, Rochdale 1 Aldershot Tn 0, Solihull Moors 3 Scunthorpe Utd 0, Sutton Utd 2 Halifax Tn 0, Woking 1 Boston Utd 1, Yeovil Tn 0 Southend Utd 1, York City 4 Morecambe 2.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 0 Swindon Supermarine 0, Brixham 2 Bristol Manor Farm 1, Didcot Tn 4 Mousehole 4, Falmouth Tn v Bishops Cleeve - Post, Frome Tn 4 Melksham Tn 0, Hartpury v Tavistock - Post, Larkhall Ath 3 Bashley 1, Malvern Tn 3 Portishead Tn 1, Shaftesbury 1 Westbury Utd 0, Willand Rov 0 Sporting Club Inkberrow 1, Winchester City 3 Exmouth Tn 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 2 Torpoint Ath 1, Buckland Ath 8 Shepton Mallet 0, Clevedon Tn v St Austell - Post, Helston Ath 2 Street 1, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay - Post, Saltash Utd 2 Bradford Tn 2, Sidmouth Tn 1 Brislington 1, St Blazey 0 Barnstaple Tn 4, Wellington 3 Ivybridge Tn 1.
SWPL, West Division: Callington Tn 2 Sticker 0, Camelford 6 Wendron Utd 0, Dobwalls 0 Holsworthy 2, Elburton Villa v Liskeard Ath - Post, Launceston v Falmouth Tn - Post, Millbrook v Truro City - Post, Penzance 1 Bude Tn 0, St Day 2 Wadebridge Tn 1.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Kilkhampton 1 Bodmin Tn 0, Looe Tn 5 Altarnun 2, St Austell 0 St Mawgan 11, Sticker 0 North Petherwin 1, Torpoint Ath 0 Saltash Utd 0.
Premier Division West: Hayle 6 St Day 0, Ludgvan 3 Redruth Utd 3, Perranwell 3 St Just 1, St Agnes 2 Mullion 2, St Ives Tn 1 Porthleven 4, Wendron Utd 0 Illogan RBL 1.
Division One East: Pensilva 2 Dobwalls 0, St Dominick 4 St Breward 2, St Newlyn East 1 Nanpean Rov 2.
Division One West: Hayle v Dropship - A/W, Illogan RBL 2 Holman SC 1, RNAS Culdrose 3 Mawnan 2, Troon 1 Penzance 5, Wendron Utd 2 Newlyn Non-Ath 2.
Division Two West: Mawnan 0 Lanner 3, Pendeen Rov 4 St Agnes 2, Perranwell 1 Frogpool & Cusgarne 6, St Just 2 St Ives Mariners 0.
Division Three West: Chacewater 5 Carharrack 2, Dropship 4 Penryn Ath 0, Mullion 1 Troon 1, RNAS Culdrose 4 Perranporth 1, Stithians 0 Constantine 1.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 4 Ludgvan 4, Goonhavern Ath 0 Dropship 4, Lizard Argyle 1 Wendron Utd 1, Madron 5 Speak Out Utd 2, Newlyn Non-Ath 9 St Day 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round: Falmouth DC 1 Lizard Argyle 3 - AET, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 2 Gorran 1, Holman SC 3 Mevagissey 1, Lostwithiel v Week St Mary - Post, North Petherwin v Tremough - Post, Perranporth 5 St Buryan 4, Tregony 3 Probus 0.
Sunday, November 16 - Rugby
Cornwall Women’s Cup, Second Round: Biscovey 1 Wadebridge Tn 0, Bodmin v RNAS Culdrose - H/W, Charlestown 2 St Dennis 9, Newquay 8 Falmouth 0, Saltash Utd v Porthleven - H/W, St Buryan 2 Saltash Borough 5, Sticker 1 FXSU 2.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Redruth Utd 10 Kilkhampton 1.
Division One: Ludgvan 1 Callington Tn 2.
Friday, November 14 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues 20 Caldy 8, Chinnor 22 London Scottish 20, Richmond 17 Hartpury 12.
Saturday, November 15 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates 52 Cambridge 0, Coventry 68 Ampthill 26, Worcester 24 Nottingham 22.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 36 Loughborough Students 33, Cinderford 32 Redruth 22, Exeter Uni 79 Syston 36, Hinckley 36 Old Redcliffians 19, Hornets 27 Lymm 19, Luctonians 42 Chester 0, Taunton Titans 30 Camborne 29.
Sunday, November 16 - Rugby
Championship: Ealing Trailfinders 35 Doncaster 21.
Women's NC 3 South West (West): Falmouth 36 Plymouth Argaum 10, Kingsbridge 5 Saltash 0, St Austell 5 Camborne 35.
