CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
ON Sunday, November 16, the Smugglers faced Somerset at Carnmoggas in the Inter County Championship.
The first session saw Cornwall take two points with an 18-8 win in the Pairs for Sally Dewdney and Nigel Taylor.
The second session saw Cornwall take six points with wins for both Triples, Craig Strippel, Tony Jago and Gary Davey 16-4 and Eileen Williams, Mark Richards and Mark Payne 12-8.
Chris Jennings, Graham Luke, Steve Nowell and Richard Kerr won 11-9 in the Fours. The match was tied eight points apiece at the halfway stage.
Somerset again had the upper hand in the afternoon Singles and Pairs restricting Cornwall to two points from a win for John Worth in the Singles leaving the match score at Cornwall 10 points Somerset 18.
The final session saw Somerset win both Triples and Cornwall both Fours, Chris Jennings, Graham Luke, Steve Nowell and Richard Kerr won 12-6 and Chris Mortimore, Christine Worth, Elaine Nowell and David Topliffe won 10-7.
Cornwall held on for the bonus points in the Triples by one shot and took the Fours bonus by a margin of 8 shots.
The match finished with the Smugglers recording their best result of the season, Cornwall 18 points 156 shots Somerset 22 points 208 shots.
Scores:
Singles: Jack Jeskins (Tintagel) 6-24 and 5-16; John Worth* (Withiel) 8-17 & 13-11.
Pairs: Sally Dewdney (Penzance) and Nigel Taylor (Penzance) 18-8 and 6-21; Rosemary Young* (Blisland) & Dennis Shorthouse* (Saltash Kernow) 9-26 and 10-13.
Triples: Craig Strippel* (Penzance), Tony Jago* (Withiel) and Gary Davey (Liskeard) 16-4 and 6-16; Eileen Williams (Camelford), Mark Richards (Luxulyan), Mark Payne (Holmans) 12-8 and 8-13.
Fours: Chris Jennings (Camelford), Graham Luke (Withiel), Steve Nowell (St Keverne) and Richard Kerr (Saltash Kernow) 11-9 and 12-6; Chris Mortimore (Saltash Kernow), Christine Worth* (Withiel), Elaine Nowell (St Keverne) and David Topliffe* (Boscastle) 6-9 and 10-7.
Both Cornwall teams are next in action on Sunday, December 7 when the Tinners play their last and the Smugglers play their penultimate group games of the season.
National Championship Qualifiers
This coming weekend will see qualifiers for the Triples, Singles, Under 18’s singles and Mixed Fours at the National Championships determined at Carnmoggas.
On Saturday, November 22, 12 teams will be vying for a place in the National Triples. Sunday starts with 26 bowlers taking part in the Singles.
The two youngest members of the County Squad, Jack Jeskins and Oskar Bryan will play off for a place in the National Under 18’s. The day will wrap up with seven teams taking part in the National Mixed Fours.
