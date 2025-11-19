TWENTY-SEVEN East Cornwall Harriers completed the Cornish Marathon on Sunday, November 2.
In support of fellow Harrier Craig Vaughnley, who is currently undergoing treatment for the disease, 10 harriers were running for Fight Bladder Cancer. The runners helped to raise a staggering £2,800 for the charity.
As a not-for-profit event, the Cornish Marathon benefits a wide range of local charities and community groups, with donations made with proceeds from the day. Runners were also encouraged to bring along items to donate to Liskeard and Looe Foodbank, which hosted a collection at the race HQ in Pensilva.
Race director Louise Harding explains: “It takes a lot of hard work by a large group of volunteers to put on an event of this kind, but we’re thrilled to once again declare it a great success this year.
“We welcomed the involvement of local schools who designed some wonderful mile markers and we also surprised runners with a performance from local samba band ‘Samba Kernow’ up on the moor at Tokenbury Corner.”
The route takes in many local landmarks including Golitha Falls, Colliford Lake, Dozemary Pool, Jamaica Inn, Bolventer Valley and King Doniets Stones, all of which offer great spots for spectators to encourage the runners.
There were some outstanding performances among the runners, some with personal goals they were determined to beat as well as some proudly taking on the Cornish as their first marathon.
The race was won by Sam Mitchell in a time of two hours, 48 minutes and 10 seconds, while Tamar Trotters’ Rebecca Ezra-Ham (2:56:55) was the winner of the ladies race and just one of nine runners to finish in under three hours.
Alex Armer-Smith was the first runner home for the Harriers with a time of 3:19:19, putting him 28th overall. Susie Hooke was the first female to cross the finishing line for the Harriers, clinching second place in her category (F40-44) with a time of 3:23:36, putting her 35th overall.
Louise added: “We’re very lucky to have such fantastic support from the local community on race day and this year was no exception, with spectators really helping to give our runners a boost.
“We’d like to thank all runners, volunteers, sponsors and supporters for helping to make it another great year for the Cornish Marathon.”
The winners in each age group were as follows: Female Under 35: Rebecca Ezra-Ham (Tamar Trotters) – 2:56:55; F35-39: Carly Kendall (unattached) – 3:18:47; F40-44: Joanne Page (Okehampton RC) – 3:15:30; F45-49: Kirsty Medlock (Hayle Runners) – 3:48:44; F50-54: Anne Matthews (Perran Trail Runners) – 3:38:07; F55-59: Helen Chappell (Erme Valley Harriers) – 3:50:26; F60-64: Eileen Hawken (unattached) – 4:17:34; F65-69: Alison Engledew (Erme Valley Harriers) – 4:23:50.
Male Under 35: Sam Mitchell (unattached) – 2:48:10; M35-39: Chris Stanton (unattached) – 2:56:49; M40-44: Matthew Murt (Newquay RR) – 3:00:29; M45-49: Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 2:53:41; M50-54: David Robinson (City of Plymouth AC) – 2:48:31; M55-59: Adam Meneer (Wadebridge RC) – 3:03:50; M60-64: Robin Watson (Falmouth RC) – 3:29:43; M65-69: Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 3:43:22; M70-74: Nigel Haywood (Purbeck Runners) – 4:24:29; M75-79: Ray Frith (Newquay RR) – 5:38:32.
To view the Cornish Marathon 2025 results in full, visit: eastcornwallharriers.com/cornish-marathon/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.