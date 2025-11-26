NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Redruth 19 Luctonians 54
REDRUTH’S tough run of results continued on Saturday as title-chasing Luctonians’ five-try blitz after the break secured a commanding victory at the Recreation Ground.
For large parts of the contest the Reds were well in the game and even led at the break, but once the visitors sensed their chance, they responded in style to keep the pressure up on leaders Camborne who they visit on December 13.
Redruth, who are now winless in four, were looking to bounce back from defeat at Cinderford and made a good start as full-back Dean Wills knocked over a penalty from the 10-metre line inside two minutes.
Back came the visitors on 14 minutes as lock Harry Whiteman crashed over from close-range after a driving maul was stopped. Impressive scrum-half Owen Randell added the extras.
Wills slotted over a second three-pointer on just before the half-hour as No.8 Jack Goodwin was sin-binned for Luctonians.
The visitors responded shortly after as a break down the left ended with Randell going over which he then converted himself.
That said, there was still time for the Cornishmen to edge back into the lead before half-time as after fly-half Ethan Morgan kicked over the top from halfway and won the race to the ball, Lucs soon infringed allowing Wills an easy penalty which he slotted for a 16-14 lead.
Both sides had moments early in the second half before Wills’ fourth penalty increased the advantage to five.
But back came Luctonians again inside 60 seconds as a fine move ended with winger George Bennett crossing in the corner to make it all square (19-19).
Redruth were left furious soon after that Bennett only received a yellow card for taking Wills out in the air, but despite the controversy, the Herefordshire side showed their class in the final 24 minutes, running in five tries via Joe White, James Mear, Owen Harriott-Davies, Charlie Grimes and Caleb Montgomery. Bryn Goodall slotted two of the conversions after Randell went off.
REDRUTH: Dean Wills, Noah Clifford, Jack Simmons, Sam James, Jack Counter, Ethan Morgan, Sam Bray; Tyler Gendall, Jarrod Hambly, Craig Williams; Dan Goldsmith, Mawgan Osborne; Edd Pascoe (capt), Connor Triggs, Sam Stevens. Replacements (all used): Harrison Hayman, Jess Tompsett, Ollie Darby, Dan Rutter, Ayden Earnshaw.
Tries: Gendall; Convs: Wills; Pens: Wills (4).
Reds’ man-of-the-match: Sam James.
