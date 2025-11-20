NATIONAL League strugglers Truro City have bolstered their squad with a new signing, snapping up West Bromwich Albion prospect Cole Deeming on a one-month loan.
The dynamic 18-year-old midfielder, a lifelong Baggies fan from Halesowen, has been with Albion since the age of six and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town last August.
Deeming enjoyed a standout 2023/24 campaign, stepping up from Under-18s to Under-21s football and scoring on his Premier League 2 debut versus Everton. He captained the Under-18s to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals and hit five goals for the Under-21s, including a memorable brace in a 4-3 thriller against Arsenal.
This season he’s been firmly on the first-team radar at The Hawthorns, earning seven Championship bench appearances – and now he heads to Truro looking to make his mark.
His arrival is timely for manager John Askey, whose side entertain Sutton United on Saturday in their latest National League fixture at the Truro City Stadium (3pm).
The Tinners are in desperate need of a victory, having not won in the league since they defeated Halifax Town 2-1 on October 18, courtesy of goals from Shaun Donnellan and Luke Jephcott.
Sutton will arrive in the Duchy in good form having lost only once in their last six games. Last Saturday they claimed their third league win of the season, defeating Halifax Town 2-0 thanks to goals from Junior Eccleston and Brandon Njoku.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.