By Gareth Davies at Cressing Road
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Braintree Town 2 Truro City 0
GOALS inside the final 10 minutes from substitute duo Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and John Akinde saw Braintree defeat Truro City.
Emmanuel-Thomas, who joined the Iron from AFC Totton earlier in the week, struck a fine free-kick. And then deep into stoppage time, veteran forward Akinde finished with aplomb, as City committed men forward.
It could have been far worse for Truro as the hosts hit the woodwork twice and James Vennings saw his second half penalty saved by Dan Lavercombe.
At the other end of the field, Will Dean’s header was cleared off the line during a purple patch for the Tinners shortly after the turnaround.
City boss John Askey made four changes from the side which went down 1-0 to Altrincham last time out. Luke Jephcott came in to partner Rekeil Pyke in attack as Dominic Johnson-Fisher dropped to the bench.
Tyler Harvey, City’s leading scorer from last term, was still only fit enough for a place amongst seven visiting substitutes, which included Zac Bell, Lirak Hasani and Sam Sanders.
The trio were replaced in the starting line-up by Max Kinsey, Shaun Donnellan who returned from suspension, and a fit-again Yassine En-Neyah.
After the game started at 3.03pm, with all National League clubs throwing their weight behind the campaign for a third side to be awarded a promotion place to the English Football League, the early stages were largely uneventful.
City were forced into an early change when Ryan Law was forced off with a dead leg after a clash with the lively Sahid Kamara, which was purely accidental.
Braintree’s first effort of real note came after a long throw from skipper George Langston was deflected onto the woodwork. The rebound fell nicely to Mani Omrore, who somehow lashed over from five yards when it looked easier to score.
It was a real let-off for the visitors and moments after Omrore’s miss, Frankie Terry flicked a header into the path of Marley Marshall-Miranda, whose low strike forced a sharp save from Lavercombe.
Kamara was proving to be a real thorn in the Tinners’ side and he had two opportunities to break the deadlock - a header that failed to trouble Lavercombe and then an effort on target which the visiting gloveman held well.
Lavercombe was called into action once more as the interval approached as Vennings stung his palms with a left-footed drive, while Sanders received a final warning after Kamara skipped past him again.
In stoppage-time, Terry tugged back Pyke as the striker broke beyond the halfway line, earning a yellow card, but City’s final attack of the opening 45 came to no avail.
Inside the first minute of the second stanza, Terrell Works forced Lavercombe to save at his near-post before City enjoyed a spell of sustained dominance.
Dean looked like he would bag his fourth of the campaign only for a goal-line clearance to deny the one-time Exeter City youngster.
The same player drove a free-kick from a good area straight at a resolute home wall before Jephcott’s shot that would surely have tested Thompson, was deflected wide by Goran Babic.
City forced a succession of corners but couldn’t make their dominance count and at the other end, a rare foray forward resulted in Babic and Rooney tangling in the box.
The referee pointed to the spot but Lavercombe guessed the right way and pushed Vennings’ poor penalty away with two strong hands.
There was a sense that this miss could have been Braintree’s lot but instead of home heads dropping, it appeared to have the opposite effect.
The Iron kept forging forward and with City creaking, home boss Steve Pitt rolled the dice by introducing Emmanuel-Thomas and Akinde with 18 minutes left.
Omrore went close again when he headed against the post before the game swung Braintree's way with six minutes left.
Emmanuel-Thomas, who featured against City for previous club AFC Totton in the FA Cup last month, struck a magnificent free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards to send most of the sub 1,000 crowd inside Cressing Road into raptures.
It was the Iron’s first league goal since September 30 and instead of looking to protect their lead, Pitt’s charges went in search of more.
And a game-clinching second arrived deep into six minutes of stoppage-time when Akinde got the better of Sanders and bearing down on goal, the veteran striker nonchalantly dinked the ball over Lavercombe to seal Braintree’s first National League win at home since mid-August.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Donnellan, Law (Sanders, 16), Kinsey, En-Neyah, Rooney, Dean, Riley-Lowe (capt), Jephcott (Harvey, 65) Pyke (Janneh, 80). Subs not used: Stone, Bell, Johnson-Fisher, Hasani.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.