By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey admitted that Truro City’s 2-0 loss at fellow strugglers Braintree Town flattered his side, who remain bottom of the National League table.
The hosts, without a win on home soil since August and a goal in the league for over six weeks, were deserved winners, with two goals coming inside the final 10 minutes from substitute duo Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and John Akinde.
Before the former broke the deadlock with a fine free-kick, it looked like City would somehow hold on for a point as Braintree had hit the woodwork twice, while Dan Lavercombe also saved James Vennings’ penalty on the hour mark.
Emmanuel-Thomas, who only joined the Iron from AFC Totton at the eleventh hour, struck from 25 yards before salt was rubbed into the Tinners’ widening wounds when veteran Akinde got the better of Sam Sanders to finish with minimal fuss, managing to lift the ball over an advancing Lavercombe deep into stoppage time.
“Dan has made a good save from a penalty and they hit the bar so were fortunate to only lose 2-0,” Askey said at full-time.
“We are struggling at the moment and the best team won. All over the park we were second best and especially in midfield we didn’t pick up and first or second balls. We didn’t retain possession when we did get the ball.
“The first 20 minutes we were okay, but the longer the game went on, we struggled. It is tough at the moment and I have told the players that too. Somehow we must dig in and get a result sooner rather than later.
“If we don’t then we will be cut adrift, if we are not cut adrift already.”
City’s loss on the road was their third in succession and all against sides in the lower echelons of the National League table.
Prior to this Braintree reverse, the side also had their colours lowered by Solihull Moors and Altrincham with Askey admitting that he is actively trying to add to his squad, with a potential incoming transfer this week.
“Prior to these latest games we were improving and everyone was optimistic,” he added. “In the past when we have needed results we have got them, but since the Solihull game we have been lacklustre.
“We need a bit more zip and try and compete a bit more and we are trying to strengthen. We have been trying to do that since the start of the season and we are hoping to bring someone in that will give the other players a lift.
“Something like that could turn our season around.”
