Boss John Askey felt his Truro City side showed signs of improvement, despite a 3-1 loss at Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon.
Without a win in the National League since mid-October before travelling to Teesside, City more than matched play-off chasing Hartlepool, with the game played out in atrociously wet conditions.
Adam Campbell put the hosts ahead in the first half but Truro reacted well to falling behind as Aiden Marsh deservedly restored parity just shy of the hour mark with a headed effort.
But Hartlepool retook the lead when Jamie Miley, brother of Newcastle United starlet Lewis Miley, fired into the top corner from distance. And the scoreline was then given a flattering look from a Hartlepool perspective when Alex Reid profited a defensive error in the dying embers to net.
“I thought it was an improvement,” Askey said at full-time when asked about his side’s endeavours. “We got back to 1-1 and in the second half we were the better team.
“But we have shot ourselves in the foot and that is so frustrating because we have numerous chances to clear the ball, but then allow someone too much time on the edge of the box to pick their spot.
“It has happened time and time again, but it is difficult to know what to say to the players because they are giving absolutely everything.
“I feel for them because we seem so close, but yet so far, and that was demonstrated today by a marked improvement on the last few performances.
“The conditions made the game a little bit more exciting and there were chances at both ends. We haven't been able to capitalise as we got the ball in some good areas, especially in the second half.
“It was good to see Aiden get his first goal for us for a while and Tom Harrison came back in today and was excellent. He has been out for a long time and made a real difference.
“If we can keep believing and working, then hopefully things can turn for us.”
