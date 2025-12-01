By Gareth Davies
TRURO City can confirm that Dawn Sports & Entertainment LLC (DSE) has completed the acquisition of an 8.33 per cent ownership stake in the club, marking the beginning of a structured, long-term partnership that will play a central role in the future direction of professional football in Cornwall.
DSE’s headquarters are in Oklahoma City, United States and the ownership group behind Oklahoma United FC bring an ambitious, globally-minded vision to Truro.
Under CEO Abdullah Ashraf, DSE has established a reputation for strong operational leadership, strategic investment and high-performance standards across both real estate and sports ventures.
DSE distinguishes Cornwall as one of the most compelling up and coming football markets in England. With a passionate community and a proud sporting identity, the opportunity for growth and long-term progression is significant.
Cornwall is also a unique and captivating region in the United Kingdom. Its distinct culture, heritage, language, food, and identity create a football environment unlike anywhere else.
For DSE, the major point of excitement is the opportunity to invest in a region with such character and pride, a place with the passion and foundations for football growth. DSE is deeply excited to work alongside Eric Perez and the club’s existing leadership group to elevate Truro City and build a strong future for football in Cornwall.
“This is only the first step of what we believe will become a defining partnership,” said DSE CEO Abdullah Ashraf. “We see enormous potential in Truro City not just as a football club, but as a regional institution that deserves the structure, investment, and ambition needed to rise.
“Our plans will focus on shifting momentum quickly and then prioritising targeted investment into infrastructure, training environments, operational standards, as well as long-term facilities the club needs to grow sustainably.
“This partnership represents a focused, committed, and long-term investment in Truro City, supporting the club through its current campaign and building the foundations for a strong, ambitious future for football in Cornwall.”
Truro City’s chairman and CEO Eric Perez, added: “Abdullah and the crew from DSE are focused on helping us build on what we’ve started at Truro City.
“They believe in the club, and first and foremost they believe in Cornwall as a place, its people, and culture. I’ve no doubt the future looks bright for football in Cornwall - and DSE will be a great addition to the Truro City family.”
Truro, who are in their maiden season in the Enterprise National League having produced a remarkable campaign last year to win the National League South title, will look to try and push on in the coming weeks to secure their Step One safety.
Following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Hartlepool United, the Tinners sit bottom of the table, eight points from safety, but with still 25 games remaining, are still hopeful of preserving their current status.
On Saturday they visit Southend United in the third-round of the FA Trophy, before a crucial run of four league games before the month is out.
They host play-off chasing Wealdstone United on Tuesday, December 16, before a trip to promotion-hopefuls York City four days later, a game which kicks-off at 5.30pm.
Truro round off the year with two blockbuster festive clashes. Boxing Day sees them host Yeovil Town (3pm), before visiting Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers on December 30 (7.45pm).
