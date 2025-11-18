TRURO City have announced that the Premier League trophy is coming to Cornwall.
The most prestigious and well-recognised domestic silverware in world football will be in attendance at the Truro City Stadium on Tuesday, November 25, as the Tinners face West Ham United under-21s in the National League Cup.
The hosting of the Premier League trophy will provide a unique, once in a lifetime opportunity for City fans and the wider Cornish sporting community to get a close-up look at English football’s most glittering prize.
Those in attendance, as Truro look to secure a quarter-final place in the National League Cup, will be able to have their photo taken with the famous trophy before the game in the WAX Marquee.
“The club are both honoured and excited to be welcoming the Premier League trophy to the Truro City Stadium,” said Gareth Davies, Truro City’s head of media and communications.
“The Premier League is without question the best domestic competition globally and has delivered some of football’s finest moments since its inception in 1992.
“Iconic and generational footballers have participated in the Premier League, with many of those lifting the trophy after their clubs were crowned champions.
“To have that same trophy in Cornwall, with fans able to be photographed next to it, is groundbreaking for sport in the Duchy. It also continues Truro City’s recent penchant for breaking the glass ceiling in terms of football accomplishments for sport in Cornwall.
“With a family ticket consisting of two adults and three children for £20, whilst under-18 tickets are just £1, we expect there to be high demand for this fixture with 1,000 tickets already sold.”
The National League Cup competition, created in partnership between the Premier League and National League, launched last season.
It sees the first teams of National League sides compete with Premier League 2 teams (the top Premier League and English Football League under-21 sides), helping to aid elite-player development and support National League clubs’ growth and sustainability.
The Premier League has provided a prize pool for the competition of £1-million, which is shared between the competing National League sides. All matches are hosted at National League stadiums until the final.
Truro City currently top Pool C in the National League Cup and have won all three matches so far.
Southampton were defeated 3-2 as the side’s campaign kicked off in thrilling fashion at the TCS in August. September’s fixture saw Fulham’s young guns edged out 1-0 whilst our most recent match against Brighton ended in a 3-0 victory for John Askey’s side.
City’s success in this competition follows the Tinners’ history making 2024-25 season as the side were crowned National League South champions, thus making Cornish football history as the first team from the Duchy to play in the National League, level five of the football pyramid.
