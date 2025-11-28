THE Cornish Pirates return to competitive action tomorrow looking to maintain their impressive run of form in the Championship against visiting Richmond at the Mennaye Field (2.30pm).
Having won four games on the bounce, confidence – quite rightly – is high within the home ranks and joint head coach Gavin Cattle has spelt out his desire to see more of the same from his troops in battle.
“It’s been good to see progress on the things we have been working on, such as our kick game and line-out,” said the Welshman. “However, we still have a lot of growth to go and we need to maintain our focus.”
With a testing block of fixtures on the agenda, starting with the visit of the Londoners, Cattle acknowledges he will likely get a clearer picture of progress in the coming weeks.
“After completing our first set of matches and having had a week off, we need now to be ready to go again, and we certainly won’t be taking anything for granted against a Richmond side who we respect,” he warned.
“They are very spirited, have a set of talented backs and have worked their way back up, so credit to them. Also, having played at the Mennaye in the past, and having one or two players in their squad who have worn our shirt, they are fully aware of what to expect.
“But, importantly focusing back on us, we just need to continue improving in certain areas. The kick game has gone well and the line-out is markedly better, but we need to improve in multi-phasing. The exciting thing just now though is that we have boys coming back from injury and the competition for places will be hotting up, which is always a must.”
Following their 52-0 win against Cambridge a fortnight ago, the Pirates side shows several changes for this weekend. In the starting XV there are returns for wing Arthur Relton, prop Alfie Petch, and flanker Jack Forsythe, whilst Max Norey, who has arrived at the Mennaye Field on loan from Exeter Chiefs, is selected at hooker.
Another ‘Chief’, Zack Wimbush, who made a big impact as a replacement for the Pirates against Cambridge, is sadly unavailable this weekend, but two players pleasingly recovered from injury and taking places on the bench are backrower Rory Suttor and centre Chester Ribbons.
Cornish Pirates: Iwan Price-Thomas; Matty Ward, Harry Yates, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton; Louie Sinclair, Dan Hiscocks (capt); Billy Young, Max Norey, Alfie Petch; Charlie Rice, Alfie Bell; Josh King, Jack Forsythe, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Alessandro Heaney, James French, Milo Hallam, Rory Suttor, Will Rigelsford, Angus Mawson, Chester Ribbons.
