Saturday, November 29 - Rugby
National League (3pm): Hartlepool Utd v Truro City.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Larkhall Ath v Falmouth Tn, Mousehole v Bishops Cleeve.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bradford Tn v Helston Ath, Brislington v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Paulton Rov, Sidmouth Tn v St Blazey, St Austell v Wellington.
SWPL, West Division (3pm): Bude Tn v Elburton Villa, Dobwalls v Wendron Utd, Falmouth Tn v Sticker, Holsworthy v Camelford, Penzance v Millbrook.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Launceston, Teignmouth v Wadebridge Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Bodmin Tn, Gunnislake v St Austell, Kilkhampton v North Petherwin, Polperro v Saltash Utd.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Perranwell, Pendeen Rov v Wendron Utd, Porthleven v Hayle, St Day v St Agnes, St Ives Tn v Redruth Utd, St Just v Mullion.
Division One East (2.30pm): Pensilva v Liskeard Ath, Saltash Utd v St Stephen, St Breward v Wadebridge Tn, St Newlyn East v St Dominick, Torpoint Ath v St Teath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Troon, Falmouth Utd v West Cornwall, Holman SC v Porthleven, Illogan RBL v RNAS Culdrose, Newlyn Non-Ath v Wendron Utd.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Lanreath, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Mawgan, Gorran v Bude Tn.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Lanner, Mawnan v St Just, St Agnes v Perranwell, St Buryan v Lizard Argyle, St Ives Mariners v Frogpool & Cusgarne.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Indian Queens, Looe Tn v Kilkhampton, North Petherwin v St Merryn, St Teath v Newquay.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Probus, Constantine v Perranporth, Holman SC v Penryn Ath, Mawgan v Carharrack, Mullion v Stithians, St Keverne v Dropship, Troon v RNAS Culdrose.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Landrake v St Minver, North Hill v St Blazey, St Cleer v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Columb Major v St Dennis.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Dropship v Speak Out Utd, Lizard Argyle v Goonhavern Ath, Madron v Falmouth Ath, Newlyn Non-Ath v Wendron Utd, St Day v Ludgvan.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round (2.30pm): Newquay v Torpoint Ath.
Cornwall Junior Cup (2.30pm): Helston OB v Goonhavern Ath, Week St Mary v Lostwithiel.
Sunday, November 30 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Saltash Utd v Poole Tn.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Kilkhampton v RNAS Culdrose, Redruth Utd v Bodmin, St Agnes v St Dennis (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): FXSU v Redruth Utd, Ludgvan v Lanner, Wadebridge Tn v Padstow Utd (2.30pm), Wendron Utd v St Agnes.
Division Two (2pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Troon (2.30pm), Falmouth v St Buryan, Launceston v Big Shots Saints.
Friday, November 28 - Rugby
Championship: Nottingham v Bedford Blues.
Saturday, November 29 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Hartpury, Caldy v Chinnor, Cambridge v Worcester, Cornish Pirates v Richmond, Doncaster v Coventry, London Scottish v Ealing Trailfinders.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Royal Wootton Bassett, Chew Valley v Sidmouth, Devonport Services v Launceston, Exmouth v Topsham, Lydney v Marlborough, Matson v St Austell.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Penzance and Newlyn, Ivybridge v Wadebridge Camels, North Petherton v Wellington, Okehampton v Weston-super-Mare, Teignmouth v Winscombe, Tiverton v Cullompton.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Plymstock Oaks, Newton Abbot v Truro, Penryn v Redruth, Saltash v Barnstaple, St Ives v Torquay Ath, Wiveliscombe v Paignton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Bodmin, Falmouth v Helston, Liskeard-Looe v Camborne, Newquay Hornets v Perranporth, St Just v Launceston, Wadebridge Camels v St Austell.
