Within four minutes of kick off the Lions were on the board, this occurred when Liskeard had a line-out, outside of the visitors twenty-two, on the right-hand side of the field and the ball was released to the backs to Naita who made a break and offloaded to his partner Badnall, who ran in to dot down under the posts for a try that was converted by fly-half Callum Beaver. It was an excellent try that showed good handling skills despite the wet pitch and greasy ball.