By Barry Mumford
Liskeard-Looe 7 St Austell Seconds 5
A MUCH-CHANGED Liskeard-Looe side bounced back from their narrow defeat to leaders Camborne Seconds by edging a close contest with St Austell Seconds at a soggy Lux Park.
The Lions’ cause wasn’t helped by a number of absentees due to work and family commitments, including five players who play in the centres.
This meant a new midfield partnership was used in the shape of Jack Badnall and Timoci Naita.
The Lions were further hampered when the original selection at lock, veteran Yestin Hutchings, also had to work, meaning Billy Warner being moved from the bench as cover and Ieuan Evans being named amongst the replacements for his first league outing of the season.
Within four minutes of kick off the Lions were on the board, this occurred when Liskeard had a line-out, outside of the visitors twenty-two, on the right-hand side of the field and the ball was released to the backs to Naita who made a break and offloaded to his partner Badnall, who ran in to dot down under the posts for a try that was converted by fly-half Callum Beaver. It was an excellent try that showed good handling skills despite the wet pitch and greasy ball.
The effect wet ball and pitch plus determined defence by both sides was enough to stop any further scoring before the half-time whistle.
The first half had been a mixture of handling errors, good defence and a very good early try for the home side.
The opening minutes of the second 40 belonged to St Austell and they scored an unconverted try after five minutes.
With the pitch getting wetter and the ball becoming more like a bar of soap, there was to be no more scoring and the match finished with the Lions winning 7-5.
The Liskeard-Looe man of the match was again Andy Rowe who never stopped running and working,
The view from the touchline was that the match was far from a classic but local derbies seldom are. However, the Lions youngsters are beginning to learn the lessons that they are capable of playing the best sides and learning how to win ‘ugly’.
The next match for Liskeard-Looe is this coming Saturday and is the third consecutive home match, this time against local rivals Bodmin (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Underhill, Husband, Badnall, Naita, Simmons, Beaver, Mason; Prowse, Doidge (capt), Wilton; Warner, Lethbridge; Rowe, Hoskin, Elworthy. Replacements: Hicks, Dack, Evans, McCarthy.
Tries: Badnall; Convs: Beaver; Pens: N/A.
By David Sillifant
THERE was mixed fortunes for the Cornish Times sides in Counties Three Cornwall on Saturday.
High-flying Lankelly-Fowey kept up their fine start as they saw off visiting Hayle 34-12 at The Farm.
The South East Cornwall side sit on 20 points from their five games, and are level with unbeaten leaders St Agnes.
Lankelly are also three clear of Illogan Park who saw off Saltash Seconds 47-15.
The Ashes headed west with several missing, not helped by first team absentees.
They managed two tries via centre Scott Williams and wing Pete Reis with fly-half Dylan Davies adding a penalty and conversion.
Saltash, who have two wins from five, are in action again this weekend as they make the long trip to their St Ives counterparts, while Lankelly visit mid-table Camborne School of Mines.
