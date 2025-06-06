St Mellion Golf Club
LADIES’ SECTION
Wednesday Medal – May 21
A BLUSTERY day with running fairways and fast greens meant for some interesting conditions, but the winner Karen Ford had no such troubles with a great round for a nett 62 which reduced her handicap by two shots.
Results: 1 Karen Ford (83-21) – 62; 2 Debbie Flanagan (88-18) – 70; 3 Sue Wenmoth (89-15) – 74; 4 Mary Brinsley (102-26) – 76.
Scratch Cups – Sunday, May 25
THIS was also a windy day with very short light showers. Even the rain in the previous days did not slow the fairways or greens.
The Silver Division saw Sam Peach’s score of 81 edge past Donna Weeks on count back with Dee Peake (83) third and Sue Wenmoth (88) fourth.
Pam Hughes won by five shots in the Bronze Division with a score of 93. Jenny Glover took second, also five ahead of Mary Brinsley in third.
Anniversary Rosebowl – Wednesday, May 28
A TIDY sum of £361 was raised for the Red Cross as chosen by secretary Wendy Phillips.
1 Bridgitte Worth – 38pts; 2 Karen Ford – 36pts; 3 Mary Brinsley – 35pts; 4 Debbie Flanagan – 33pts; 5 Sue Wenmoth – 33pts; 6 Geraldine Howley – 31pts.
Nine-hole Stableford – Wednesday, May 28
Winner: Ruth Blake – 18pts; 2 Viv Kessack – 16pts; 3 Hazel Beadle – 15pts; 4 Carole Webb – 15pts.
Wednesday Medal – June 4
THE day started with dry weather but there was a torrential downpour during the round.
1 Hilda McKinley (94-25) – 69; 2 Cheryl Bridgeman (96-24) – 72; 3 Phillippa Bown (104-28) – 76; 4 Sally Floyd (105-26) – 79; 5 Evelyn Postles (108-29) – 79.
Nine-hole Medal – Wednesday, June 4
1 Wendy Phillips – 16pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 15pts; 3 Thelma McEvoy – 15pts; 4 Carol Abbott – 14pts.
Kyocera Golf Club Classic – Wednesday, June 4
THIS national competition consists of teams of five players playing each other to try and reach the finals in Spain.
St Mellion had a bye in the first round and then drawn to play Lanhydrock on their home course.
The team of Donna Weeks, Sue Wenmoth, Katy Milne, Karen Cook and Karen Ford won by three games to two, even though each St Mellion player was giving shots to the opposing team.
