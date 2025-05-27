Cornwall Women’s Hardball League round-up – Sunday, May 25
LEADERS Redruth increased their lead at the top of the table on Sunday as they won by 82 runs at South Petherwin.
The Reds knocked up 171-9 in their 30 overs with Tegan Smith making an unbeaten 58 from number three, while Robyn Thorp struck 44 from 43 deliveries.
Freya Godfrey took 3-19 from her six overs, while Emma Barnes enjoyed a superb spell of 5-26 as she ran through the lower order.
South Petherwin reached 89-4 in their reply with Freya Godfrey making 14, as did Olivia Jones who was unbeaten.
Polly Dyer took a brace (2-15 off 6) although Kayleigh Lean’s figures of six overs, three maidens, one for five were mightily impressive.
Redruth, who have played five games compared to second-placed Wadebridge’s four, lead by 21 points.
Werrington’s batters enjoyed themselves at Helston as they racked up 226-2.
Molly Curtis made a fluent 25 before Emma Horrell (52) and Grace Kirby (50) both retired having reached their half century.
Tilly Paynter (27no) and Imogen Rowe (12no) got themselves in late on as Helston sent down 56 extras.
The Blues responded with 151-3, nearly a third (50) of which came from the Werrington bowlers.
Amber Furneaux struck 11 boundaries in her 53-ball 50 before walking off, while N Coombs was 32 not out.
Beth Atkinson took 2-44 while Tilly Paynter went for just six runs from her five overs as well as dismissing Jess Goldsmith.
Grampound Road saw off visiting Perranporth by 36 runs on a day where just six wickets fell.
The Road racked up 186-4 which saw Tilly Eldridge (51) and captain Millie Matthews (50) both retire.
Opening bowlers Rosie Norton (2-21 off 5) and Erin Milsom (2-10 off 6) were the pick of the Pilchards attack.
Perranporth replied with 149-2, 64 of which were extras.
Erin Milsom completed a decent all-round day with 23, while Scarlett Mould (26no) and Trudy Kake (15no) were unbeaten at the end.
Millie Matthews (1-13 off 3) and Amelia Jones (1-29) got some reward.
The next fixtures are scheduled for Sunday, June 8 as South Petherwin host Truro and Perranporth welcome Helston.