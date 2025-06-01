ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 31
REDRUTH and Wadebridge remain level at the top of the table after both sides won.
Redruth welcomed Helston and as ever it was their spin attack which came to the fore as the Blues were dismissed for just 101 in 38.3 overs.
The damage was done in the first 15 overs as Helston were reduced to 34-4 including two wickets for skipper Piran Kent who took 2-22 from 10 unchanged overs.
Steve Jenkin (11) and Harry Saunders (12) briefly halted the momentum with a stand of 27, but once they were separated, only Sunny Osmont (20) got started.
All four of Redruth’s bowlers were in the wickets with Aussie paceman Justin Beaton (3-32) taking three alongside a brace for Ellis Whiteford (2-18) and Craig Johnson (2-24).
Openers Toby Whiteford and Toby Stoddard were both gone with just 14 on the board before Elliot Stoddard (26) and Dulash Udayanga (18) added 42.
Stoddard and Jack Hale went in the space of three balls to Jayden Mitchell (3-41, but Lloyd Brock (25no) held his nerve.
A superb seventh-wicket partnership between Alex Forward and Kelvin Snell gave Wadebridge a 19-point success at St Just.
Having chosen to field, Wadebridge reduced the hosts to 8-4 with Charlie Hawken (3-22) taking three.
Back came the hosts as Phil Nicholas (46) anchored the innings for Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe to attack.
He made 64 from just 61 balls before edging Matt Robins behind to wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson (124-5).
That sparked a collapse as Robins took 4-34 from his 10 overs with only Logan Curnow (19) and Ben Stevens (12no) reaching double figures of the rest as they were dismissed for 170.
Wadebridge were in trouble at 88-6 in the 32nd over with Ellis May (3-32) and Nicholas (2-31) doing much of the damage.
However, Forward reigned in his natural instincts to make 51 not out from 69 balls as he and Snell (34 off 41) added 74 before the latter fell to a brilliant catch by Joe Clifton-Griffith.
St Austell thrashed neighbours Grampound Road by eight wickets at Wheal Eliza.
Grampound slipped to 47-4 with Ben Sleeman (3-27) doing much of the damage.
Harry Gregory and overseas player Ravi Karunarathna put on 43 before Gregory fell to Gary Bone who went on to take 3-12 from his eight overs.
Steve Raven (2-40) also chipped in as although Karunarathna made 54, nobody in the lower order could stay with him as the end came at 125 in the 33rd over.
St Austell openers Connor Cooke (43) and Thevindu Dickwella (33) didn’t hang around before Dan Jarman (30no) and Mike Bone (12no) knocked off the rest.
Truro’s batting let them down at Werrington who moved off the bottom and up to seventh as a result.
They were well-placed at 78-2 after 22 overs to push on up and above 200.
But although all of the top seven made double figures, nobody made more than Charlie Kent’s 27.
Jordan Duke took 3-32 at the top before the in-form Adam Hodgson kept up his hot streak with 5-27 from 8.5 overs.
Rob Harrison dismissed both openers including John Moon for 33 as the home slipped to 50-2 in pursuit of just 143.
But Hodgson and Sri Lankan Thulina Dilshan (61no) ensured there’d be no further drama.
Young off-spinner Jack Ivamy did dismiss Hodgson (21) before the end but Truro picked up just three points.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.