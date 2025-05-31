Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket.League Division Two East preview - Saturday, May 31
WITH the top two of Callington Seconds and Bude not in action, both Lanhydrock and St Blazey could end the day top.
Third-placed Lanhydrock welcome winless St Austell Thirds looking to build on their 24-run success over visiting Werrington Seconds.
The Bodmin club have been in fine form besides a shock defeat at Holsworthy on matchday three and name another strong side.
The Taylor twins – Jamie and Josh are missing – with batsman Ryan Beaumont and opening bowler Jacob Eldridge remaining.
St Austell were beaten by 212 runs last weekend and face a tough task.
Jon Grey and young wicket-keeper Tom Mallet drop down, while opener Matt Nile is also available once more.
LANHYDROCK: Luke Buckland, Amir Khan (wkt), Jamie Eldridge (capt), Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Ryan Beaumont, Ryan Butler, Jacob Eldridge, Jack Trethewey, Christian James, Rowan Evans.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, Matt Nile, Jon Grey, Tom Mallet (wkt), Stuart Wilder, Ollie Clarke, Joe Baker, Nick Matthews (capt), Kieran Nile, James Higman, Angus Fosten.
ST BLAZEY sit fourth ahead of their visit to Wadebridge Seconds.
Wadebridge have surprisingly lost two already, including a 40-run defeat to Luckett on Bank Holiday Monday.
Blazey bolster their bowling as Riley Carne returns in place of batsman Alex Sparrow who gets a run out in the twos.
Wadebridge are without Alex Forward and Charlie Hawken who are both in the ones, while the McLachlan brothers – Tom and Ross are also missing.
It gives chances to youngsters Lucas Stewart and wicket-keeper Tom Wilson, while all-rounder Jamie Beare is also available again.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: James Cox, Paul Menhenick (capt), Lucas Stewart, Jamie Beare, Alek Gill, Charlie Ellis, Tom Wood, Joe Wilson, Ollie Bate, Tom Wilson (wkt), Jack Gill.
ST BLAZEY: Ben Griffiths (capt), Rory Dixon, Matt Bennetts, Ruhann Brenner, Paul Carne, Josh Carne, Toby Clarke (wkt), Angus Harley, Nithin Gowda, Riley Carne, Andy Thomas.
LUCKETT sit sixth with two wins and two reversals and welcome a Holsworthy side desperate to bounce back from their derby defeat at Bude.
While Toby May’s 114 helped Luckett to victory at Wadebridge, Holsworthy were hammered by 110 runs at Bude.
But the Devonians normally respond in adversity and both sides will fancy their chances on the small Chapel Field ground.
Luckett make one alteration as batsman Luke Brentonr returns, while Holsworthy recall Dan Smith and teenager Lewis Chidley.
Skipper Ryan Walter can only play at home.
LUCKETT: Ryan Brown, Toby May, Luke Brenton, Andrew Hoskin (capt), James Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson (wkt), George Wilkinson, Marc Brown, Leion Cole, Mark Southcott, Jonny Hoskin.
HOLSWORTHY: Aiden Gerry (capt), Sam Stacey, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Rory Piper, Noah Pigdon, Dan Smith, Jack May, Brendan Harris, Lewis Chidley, Adam Lovejoy, Graham Wild.
ST MINVER moved out of the bottom two following their convincing victory at St Austell.
They welcome Werrington Seconds who have lost their last two having won their openers.
The hosts have batting all-rounder Ryan Pooley available for the first time this season on a Saturday, although key opener Ben Hawken is missing.
Werrington have star batsman Tom Lyle back after a week in the ones and captains, while bowler Nick Oldaker also returns.
Skipper Jason Seldon is unavailable, as is batsman Hugh Tomkinson.
ST MINVER: Ryan Pooley, Rob Hawken, Matt Hartnett, Antony Ash, Reece Thompson, Jonny Centini (capt), Dean Jeffery, Andy Rathborne (wkt), Ross Keast, Lee Pitman, Phil Williams.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, Tom Lyle (capt), Billy Uglow, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Tyler May, Darren Webber, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth, Nick Oldaker.
Bude and Callington Seconds played their fixture on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).
