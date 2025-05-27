ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
St Austell 181-8 (50), Callington 175 (49.4).
CALLINGTON’S unbeaten start came to the most dramatic of ends on Saturday as St Austell sneaked home in a thriller at Moores Park.
At 117-2 and latterly 159-5, Cally looked in total command before four wickets for as many runs.
Ben Ellis and Harry Sawyers took it to the last over with 11 required, but Ellis was caught on the boundary off the fourth ball with seven still required.
The Saints had beaten champions Penzance by just three runs on matchday one, but followed that up with surprise defeats to Truro and St Just, while Cally went into the day top of the table with three victories from three.
Despite the average forecast, St Austell skipper Alex Bone won the toss and chose to bat, looking to make first use of the pitch and then give their fine spin attack something to play with.
But that decision failed to pay off to begin with as they slipped to 21-4 with paceman Mohammed Danyaal taking all four.
Danyaal had Connor Cooke caught behind off the fourth ball for nought and soon had Mike Bone caught in the covers.
Jack Mallet followed for a second ball duck to the same bowler, as did Ben Sleeman.
The visitors fought back as Sri Lankan pro Thevindu Dickwella and skipper Alex Bone put on 57 before Dickwella (46) departed to the returning Danyaal who finished with 5-35 from his 10 overs.
At 101-6 Cally were in command before Bone and the ever-reliable Gary Bone came together for a stand of 68.
Alex Bone eventually fell for 59 to skipper Graham Wagg (2-28), but Gary ended unbeaten on 43 as they scrambled up to 181-8.
Callington were cruising along at 117-2 in the 26th over with Xavier Clarke motoring to 61 from just 45 balls with nine fours and a six before he was lbw to Mike Bone going for a reverse sweep having taken 14 off the previous three delivieries.
Andrew Libby dismissed Aidan Libby (19) and Matt Shepherd, but at 159-5 the home side were well on top before a remarkable conclusion.
Libby (4-27 off 10) then took care of Rowen Taplin (13) and Mohammed Danyaal in successive balls before Wagg (14) offered a return catch to Mike Bone (159-8).
Joe White was adjudged lbw to Dickwella on the sweep three runs later before Ellis and Sawyers took it to the last over bowled by Mike Bone (3-40) with 11 required.
A boundary came off the first as Cally looked to throw the final punch.
That was followed by two dot balls before Ellis was caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Matt Lloyd off the next to give St Austell victory.
Reflecting on the game, Callington’s director of cricket and wicket-keeper, Joe White, said: “I was disappointed with the performance.
“We generally bowled really well, typified but (Mohammed) Danyaal who gave us a great start, but fielded poorly and not to the standard we expect.
“Batting wise, Xavie Clarke played very well but there were some poor shots played around him which was disappointing.
“That said, we’re still in a decent position being joint top and we look forward to bouncing back on Saturday against Penzance.
“We know it’ll be a tough game, but as always we’ll be up for it.”