SALTASH saw off fellow East Cornwall rivals Boconnoc by four wickets on Saturday to continue their good start to the season in Division Three East of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League.
Boconnoc chose to bat and although openers Rhys Morgans (23) and Dave Smith (10) put on 57, helped by a healthy number of extras, they never got away before falling to Dave Bolland (2-17) and Matt Petherbridge (2-21) respectively.
Key man John Niblett stood firm as he made 43 from 67 balls and Will Thomas an enterprising 27 from 23, but opening bowlers Richard Townsend (2-35) and Tharanga Prasad (3-35) shared five wickets as the visitors slipped from 137-4 to 176 all-out.
In the chase, number three Sam Renfree’s rapid 60 from 40 balls which contained 12 fours swung the momentum of the game as he added 63 with opener Toby Palmer who contributed seven.
Ryan Greenslade (3-38) dismissed Renfree and at 121-6 the game was firmly in the balance.
However, Saltash’s lower order was up to the task as Bolland (14no) and Petherbridge (28no) added an unbeaten stand of 59 to get the job done.
Joe Organ made 64 not out but Saltash Seconds were beaten by 48 runs at their Luckett counterparts in Division Six East.
The home side were in a spot of bother at 106-6 despite Rob Piper’s 70 as Callum Iles-Wright (2-41), Jack Roberts (2-26) and James Blackmore (2-40) all took braces, but the home side recovered to post 190-9 thanks to Ian Roberts (15), Gareth Clements (34) and Richard Seeley (22).
Saltash slipped to 47-5 with Gareth Clements (2-28) and Rob Piper (3-34) doing the damage, and although Organ came in at six and struck 12 fours and a maximum in his 51-ball knock, Martin Budge (2-39) and Ally Skeet (3-37) worked their way through the rest.