Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 24
LANHYDROCK moved to the top of the table for the first time this season after seeing off Werrington Seconds by 24 runs.
The Bodmin club batted first and made an imposing 253-6, helped by a superb opening partnership between Luke Buckland (51) and the hard-hitting Amir Khan (72).
Both departed to the excellent Sam Smeeth (3-26) as only he and Ian Searle (0-27) kept the runs down.
Ben Attfield (40) and Josh Taylor (42no) both made forties to propel Lanhydrock to a match-winning start.
Plenty of Werrington’s batsmen got in during the chase, but nobody could make more than Tyler May’s 46, that coming in at number seven after they had slipped to 165-7.
Earlier, Hugh Tomkinson (31), Billy Uglow (42), Dan Jenkin (25) and Ed Walters (22) all made starts.
Lanhydrock’s bowling efforts were led by Rowan Evans (3-36) and skipper Jamie Eldridge (3-45).
St Minver are off the mark after thrashing bottom side St Austell Thirds by 212 runs at Wheal Eliza.
After being sent in, Ben Hawken (69) and dad Rob (26) gave them a quick start, and although the Saints fought back with Angus Fosten (2-31) and Henry Johnson (2-41) to the fore, St Minver kicked on again.
South African Reece Thompson added 37 before Dean Jeffery (32) and Andy Rathborne (53) made hay in a hefty total of 293-9.
The Saints mustered just 81 all-out in reply with Stuart Wilder (26) and Nick Matthews (18) the only batsmen to reach double figures.
Ross Keast took 2-39 with the new ball before spinners Matt Hartnett (3-8 off 6) and Rob Hawken (2-6 off 2) worked their way through the rest.
Callington Seconds grabbed their third victory with an emphatic nine-wicket success at previously unbeaten St Blazey.
The home side were asked to bat and found the going tough against teenage paceman Ben Alford (2-26) and Spencer Whatley (1-28).
Rich Brown (2-17) and Jack Greening (2-22) continued the squeeze as Greening took out Matt Bennetts and Alex Sparrow in the space of three balls (61-6 after 27 overs).
The home side fought back as Ruhann Brenner (37) and Paul Carne (42) attacked to help them reach 165-9.
But James Brenton (97) and Jack Greening (65no) put on 158 to give the Greens a comfortable victory.
Bude are up to second after thrashing Holsworthy by 110 runs at Crooklets.
Matt Williams (80) took advantage of an early drop as he joined forces with Wayne Adams (71) to put on 209 for the first wicket, a partnership helped by the visitors sending down 61 extras.
The Trees battled back late on to restrict the Seasiders to 278-4, which included 2-53 from Brendan Harris and tidy spells from Noah Pigdon (0-32) and Aiden Gerry (1-38).
Andrew De Rosa (30no) and Richard Dymond (22) were in towards the end.
Holsworthy got off to a quick start through Gerry and Sam Stacey (16), before Brett Hunter’s three-wicket burst changed the game.
Gerry went for a well-played 39 which saw a collapse to 93-7 with Pigdon out for 20 to Hunter (4-11 off 9). Mark Whitefield sent down a superb spell of 2-17 from his allocation.
Jack May (30no) dug in as he found support from Adam Lovejoy (16) and Graham Wild (14no) as Holsworthy closed on 168-9.