Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview - Saturday, May 24
ST BLAZEY will look to continue their unbeaten start tomorrow when they welcome much-fancied Callington Seconds to the Philip Varcoe Sports Ground (1pm).
Rory Dixon’s 103 propelled them to a five-run victory at Werrington Seconds last Saturday as they posted 261-6.
Tom Lyle’s superb unbeaten 150 was in vain as of the rest of the Werrington order, nobody got more than the 19 made by Dan Jenkin and Jason Seldon.
Blazey eased to a ten-wicket success in their last home game against Holsworthy, but will face a stern test against a powerful batting line-up and lively attack.
They welcome back skipper Ben Griffiths to open the batting in place of George Taylor who recommences his role in charge of the seconds in Division Four, while Riley Carne is working and replaced by batsman Alex Sparrow.
Callington give a second team debut to Ollie Bennett in the middle-order following his good start to the season in the thirds in the only change from the side that eased past St Austell Thirds last Saturday.
He replaces club legend Peter Tancock who is unavailable having made 92 from just 58 balls against the Saints.
ST BLAZEY: Ben Griffiths (capt), Rory Dixon, Matt Bennetts, Paul Carne, Ruhann Brenner, Alex Sparrow, Toby Clarke (wkt), Josh Carne, Angus Harley, Nithin Gowda, Andy Thomas.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Jack Greening, James Brenton, Nick Parker, Blake Tancock, Rich Brown (capt), Ollie Bennett, James Moon (wkt), Ben Alford, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Spencer Whatley.
THERE is a huge game at the bottom of the table with winless sides St Austell Thirds and St Minver set to meet at Wheal Eliza.
The Saints have faced a tough start with games against Werrington Seconds, Luckett and Callington, the hopes are that they can now start getting some wins.
St Minver arrive having been comfortably beaten in their first three games, although again they have had a tough run of games against Bude, Lanhydrock and Wadebridge Seconds.
Due to a combination of injuries and unavailability they were forced to concede their Hawkey Cup quarter-final at Wadebridge, but will hope to bounce back in a fixture neither side can afford to lose.
They do have paceman Ross Keast back in team to add a much-needed different dimension to the attack.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, Matt Nile, Henry Johnson, Ollie Clarke, Stuart Wilder (wkt), Owain Johnson, Joe Baker, Kieran Nile, Nick Matthews (capt), James Higman, Angus Fosten.
ST MINVER: Ben Hawken (wkt), Antony Ash, Dean Jeffery, Matt Hartnett, Reece Thompson, Andy Rathborne, Jonny Centini (capt), Ross Keast, Rob Hawken, Lee Pittman, Phil Williams.
LANHYDROCK and Werrington Seconds both have two wins from three and both look good bets to be in and around the top half at the very least.
The Bodmin-based club were beaten by four wickets at Holsworthy last Saturday and need a response if they are to push towards the top.
They welcome back key batsman Amir Khan who also missed Wednesday night’s Hawkey Cup quarter-final at St Austell, although promising seamer Jacob Eldridge who took 4-23 at Wheal Eliza, is unavailable.
Werrington shuffle the pack from the side that lost to St Blazey.
Tom Lyle is recalled the first team following an eye injury to captain Nick Lawson, which means a reprieve for opening bowler Tyler May, while such is the strength in-depth at Ladycross, skipper Jason Seldon has been able to bring up former first-teamers Hugh Tomkinson and Darren Webber from the third team, plus promising bowling all-rounder Billy Uglow.
Batsman Rob Dymond drops down to also keep wicket in the thirds, while bowler Nick Oldaker is unavailable.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan (wkt), Luke Buckland, Jamie Taylor, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Josh Taylor, Ryan Butler, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jack Trethewey, Christian James, Rowan Evans.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, Hugh Tomkinson, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Darren Webber, Billy Uglow, Jason Seldon (capt), Tyler May, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
IT’S derby day at Crooklets as Bude welcome Holsworthy.
The Seasiders have two wins from three having won at St Minver and Luckett either side of a home thrashing by Wadebridge Seconds, while the Devonians are off the mark after an impressive success against Lanhydrock last weekend.
Bude make three changes from their 125-run success at Luckett, all of which are enforced.
Skipper Warren Rumble is back from his stag do, while openers Wayne Adams and Richard Dymond are also back having been on holiday.
The hard-hitting duo of James Sharman and Anthony Buchanan are unavailable, while James Turner is joining the Navy and misses the next 10 weeks.
Holsworthy chased down 249 to see off Lanhydrock and name a similar side, the only exception being the return of skipper Ryan Walter in place of all-rounder Guy Beagley who last week opened the bowling and then hit 41 from 40 deliveries in an unfamiliar opening role.
It means they have just four frontline bowlers yet an incredibly long batting line-up including Sam Stacey who smashed a remarkable 13 fours and 11 sixes during Wednesday night’s North Devon T20 Cup match at Westleigh.
Opening the batting in pursuit of the home side’s 200-2, his 56-ball knock ensured a comfortable eight-wicket victory as he ended 139 not out at a staggering strike-rate of 248.21.
Watch out the Bude bowlers if he gets going!
BUDE: Richard Dymond, Wayne Adams, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter, Matt Mansbridge, David Sillifant, Leo McDonnell, Mark Whitefield.
HOLSWORTHY: Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Aiden Gerry, Jack May, Rory Piper, Noah Pigdon, Ryan Walter (capt), Marc Bettis, Sam Stacey, Brendan Harris, Adam Lovejoy, Graham Wild.
Wadebridge Seconds against Luckett is being played on Bank Holiday, Monday (May 26), as is Bude against Callington Seconds with the match being brought forward from May 31.