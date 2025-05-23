CALLINGTON are the only side with an unbeaten record after three games and will look to extend that further when they welcome St Austell (1pm).
Victories over Werrington, St Just and Redruth see Cally go into a run of tough fixtures including next weekend’s home clash with champions Penzance, which will go a long way to deciding what direction their campaign takes.
They name the same side that beat Redruth last Saturday and Werrington in the Hawkey Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night as they seek to remain nine points clear.
St Austell, who have stated their ambitions to push for a maiden Premier crown, have had a mixed start.
A remarkable three-run victory over Penzance has been followed by defeats to Truro and St Just, leaving Alex Bone’s side in mid-table.
They give a debut to promising batsman Jack Mallet in place of the unavailable Dan Jarman, while opening bowler Liam Watson remains on holiday.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Max Tryfonos, Xavier Clarke, Graham Wagg (capt), Matt Shepherd, Rowen Taplin, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Harry Sawyers.
ST AUSTELL: Connor Cooke, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Jack Mallett, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gary Bone, Ben Sleeman, Adam Snowdon, Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd.
PENZANCE face a huge weekend with a home double-header.
On Saturday they face old rivals Wadebridge who beat them at St Clare back in 2023 to effectively seal the title, and both teams have two victories from three so far to sit second and third.
Penzance give a debut to Pakistani First Class pace bowler Mehran Sanwal with spinner Charlie Hearn the man to make way although he is away at a wedding.
Sunday sees Brad Wadlan’s side host Paignton in the third-round of the ECB National Knockout and name the same side as to the Wadebridge game.
Wadebridge travel west without key all-rounder Matt Robins.
Tom McLachlan takes his place at the top of the order having made a pair of 90s for the seconds in the last two weekends.
Chris Rogers has returned to the club from St Neot and makes a second debut. Charlie McLachlan makes way.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull, Nic Halstead-Cleak (wkt), Brad Wadlan (capt), Charlie Sharland, Grant Stone, Tommy Sturgess, Josh Croom, Mehran Sanwal, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis.
WADEBRIDGE: Tom McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Callum Wilson, James Turpin, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Butler, Elliot Dunnett, Matt Lawrence, Chris Rogers.
ST JUST got off the mark last weekend with an impressive 46-run success at St Austell and will fancy their chances of a second victory when they welcome promoted Grampound Road.
Half centuries from Ellis May (72), Neil Curnow (62) and Chamikara Edirisinghe (52no) following a rapid start from Rhys Brownfield (47) saw them post 283-9 before they dismissed the hosts for 237.
Spinners Edirisinghe (2-31), Joe Clifton-Griffith (3-46) and Gareth May (2-41) shared seven wickets after Ellis May (2-48) took two early ones, including the dangerous Thevindu Dickwella just as he looked like he could take the game away.
They make one change as Lewis Stephens replaces Tommy Blake who drops down to bowl in the seconds.
Grampound are the only side without a victory although they will still be wondering how they failed to beat Werrington last Saturday.
The visitors were 122-8 before reaching 210 all-out, before the home side needed 28 from the final seven overs with five wickets in-hand.
Somehow, 11 was needed off the final over which went for nine as Nathan Keevil was run-out coming back for a second to tie the game.
However, it shows they can compete and if they can turn those moments in their favour they could stay up.
They must do without hard-hitting opener Dave Hoskings, while Chris Willett is back in the seconds to keep.
In come batsman Jack Mingo and pace bowler Daniel Ferris.
ST JUST: Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ellis May, Neil Curnow, Philip Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Jamie Semmens, Gareth May (capt), Lewis Stephens, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Antony Angove, Alex Lean, Ravi Karunarathna, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Chris Roberts, Jack Mingo, Nathan Keevil, David Neville, Tom Fox-Dean, Daniel Ferris.
BOTH Werrington and Helston have a win each to their name and both will fancy their chances at Ladycross.
Werrington are missing captain and wicket-keeper Nick Lawson after suffering an eye injury in the Hawkey Cup quarter-final defeat to Callington, plus batsman Ben Jenkin who made a crucial 33 not out at Grampound Road.
In come the talented George Rickard and batsman Tom Lyle, the latter who struck 150 not out last Saturday for the seconds.
Batsman Mark Gribble takes the gloves and the captaincy for the day, although it’s likely to be longer.
Helston won by seven wickets at Wadebridge on matchday two and pushed Penzance all the way last Saturday.
They had Brad Wadlan’s side in huge trouble at 138-8 before the champions reached 174 all-out.
In the chase they were undone by one of their own in paceman Tommy Sturgess (5-21) as they slipped to 25-4, but with Aussie Harry Saunders (58) playing a blinder they reached 159-8.
However, he and last man Liam Frew departed in the space of three balls to Jonny Ludlam.
But if the Blues produce a similar performance against the lesser sides they will be a tough nut to crack.
They also finally have their overseas situation sorted as batting all-rounder Jayden Mitchell has been registered.
The Australian plays for Scarborough in Perth and comes highly-recommended by their other relevant Aussie, Harry Saunders.
He is set to bat in the top four and replaces South African Jamie Northcott who debuted last weekend. He can also bowl a mixture of spin and seam if needed.
There is also another spin option added to the side in the shape of Cornwall Under 18s off-spinner Ollie Black.
He is dual-registered with Knowle and Dorridge near Birmingham but is moving to the Duchy later in the summer.
WERRINGTON: John Moon, Ben Smeeth, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble (capt, wkt), George Rickard, Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jayden Mitchell, Steve Jenkin, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Ollie Black, Matt Jilbert (wkt).
BOTH Truro and Redruth tasted defeat for the first time last weekend, but will look to continue their good starts when they meet at Boscawen Park.
The city outfit were comfortably beaten by eight wickets at Wadebridge having been dismissed for 160, while the Reds only lost by 10 runs to Callington having been set 247 to win.
Truro have to do without county all-rounder Scott Kellow who is away for the weekend, with the talented Jack Ivamy coming in.
Redruth have skipper Piran Kent back for their trip to the capital, while Matt Bonds is back from university for the weekend.
Hard-hitting opener Toby Whiteford is away while fast bowler Dylan Caddy is injured.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Akhilesh Sahani, Adam Price, Luke Johnson, Rob Harrison, Jack Ivamy, Freddie Bose, Aswin Philip Varghese.
REDRUTH: Jack Hale, Toby Stoddard, Elliott Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Lloyd Brock, Peter Howells (wkt), Piran Kent (capt), Matt Bonds, Ellis Whiteford, Justin Beaton, Craig Johnson.