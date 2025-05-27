By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Buckland Monachorum 184-9 (40), Gunnislake 87 (23.4).
BUCKLAND skiper Adam Talbott struck a superb unbeaten century as Gunnislake slipped to a 97-run defeat at Hawkmoor on Saturday.
After being sent in, a rapid start by Buckland was interrupted when Jake Beare took a well judged catch at mid-on to remove the dangerous Dan Rogers.
But from there it was steady progress for Buckland Monachorum, with Adam Talbott supported by Harry Tredwin (26)who led a charmed life before falling to Simon Beare for 26.
Alex Rich made 15 but despite Talbott’s brilliance, which saw him reach his century with a six over mid-wicket, wickets fell quickly at the other end as they closed on 184-9. Talbott was 104 not out while Graham Murray (4-46) and Paul Hollow (3-54) gave the hosts a chance.
The chase saw Gunnislake three wickets down in the blink of an eye, before Russ Holloway and Kevin Beare (16) began to restore some order.
Holloway drove with class, and when Toby Halloran came on to bowl spin despatched a couple over square-leg for six.
However, when Beare fell to give Hoad (3-22) his third wicket, Gunnislake were looking down the barrel at 43-4, and so it proved with Halloran and Dan Rogers knocking over the stumps of the next five batsmen.
Gunnislake captain Dinesh Thiruvpuvanarajah, returning from the minor injuries unit at Liskeard, bravely came in at number 11, to try and shepherd Holloway to his half century.
But it was not to be: one handed does not work well against good bowling and Thirupuvanarajah was out lbw first ball, with Holloway left undefeated on 46.
Gunnislake’s reply did not reach half way as they were all out for 87, handing Buckland a 97-run victory. Dan Rogers was pick of the bowling, finishing with 4-18.