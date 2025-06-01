ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Penzance 204-5 (39), Callington 128-8 (35.2 overs).
SKIPPER Brad Wadlan struck a superb century as champions Penzance eased to victory at much-fancied Callington.
With both sides having lost the week before, both sides were desperate for a response on sponsors’ day at Moores Park.
Bad light and morning rain meant a 39-over game with the first ball not bowled until 2.10pm.
Callington won a seemingly crucial toss and got off to a perfect start as Mohammed Danyaal (2-47) castled the in-form Jack Paull first ball before also dismissing Nic Halstead-Cleak (6).
But a brilliant partnership between Christian Purchase and Wadlan changed the game.
Having been 12-2 they added 112 with both men taking their time in testing conditions.
Purchase was eventually bowled by Max Tryfonos (2-30) for 52 from 78 balls, and although Charlie Sharland and Tommy Sturgess couldn’t add to the momentum, Wadlan was in a class of his own as he ended on 100 not out having been 18 from 62.
His 121-ball knock contained 14 fours.
Penzance then ripped through Callington’s top order as Tom Dinnis (2-29) and Tommy Sturgess (2-16) reduced the Greens to 8-3 before Graham Wagg retired hurt having been hit on the hand.
Mehran Sanwal (2-14) knocked over Matt Shepherd (6) and Jack Greening (0) to make it 38-5, and when Dinnis (2-29) had Liam Lindsay caught for 27 it was 51-6.
To Callington’s credit they dug in to get a couple of crucial points as Danyaal struck 49 not out from 52 balls.
Joe White and Ben Ellis made 10 apiece before last man Harry Sawyers (6no) and Danyaal stayed there.
At 8.10pm with the light deteoriating fast, play was abandoned after 35.2 overs with Penzance winning by 57 runs on the DLS Method.
The result leaves Penzance in fourth, ten points behind joint leaders Redruth and Wadebridge, with Callington five further back.
