St Mellion Golf Club
Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ latest by Keith Field
UNFORTUNATELY for the Fossils, the recent spell of dry weather broke on Tuesday, May 27 when they entertained Carlyon Bay.
Led out by captain of the day, James Simpson, in his first time as captain, together with his partner, Paul Simpson, the pair were not going to let the adverse weather or a flying 6 clubhead ruin the day.
But despite starting well the Carlyon Bay pairing and were well beaten by the 15th hole.
Second out Phil Cuming and Keith Field started with a bang and took the first five holes following an outrageous birdie chip-in on the first by Cuming.
The visitors fought back superbly and as the conditions worsened, it went to the final hole.
But Carlyon’s pairing were struggling with their drives and Cuming and Field were able to take victory.
Two of the following matches were agreed halves and a further Carlyon team conceded after 9 as he was without a team-mate.
Ian Edwards for St Mellion and Chris Diggle took Nearest the Pin on the 14th .
Carlyon’s captain promised a robust return leg at the start of July having just announced the score as St Mellion winning 5-3.
Thursday brought a mixed bag of competitions. The bulk of the players were treated to a game thought up by somebody with a sadistic leaning, or that’s how it felt for many. All three members of the team to score but, if a player does not score then he is deemed to have scored minus five points.
In addition, there were two Summer Knockouts played and a Winter Greensomes!
The Winter greensomes was won by Andy Bryan and Jim MacDonald who beat vice-captain Paul Osborne and Mike D Newton in what turned out to be a very tight contest after the victors nearly blew a four-shot lead at the turn.
In the first Knockout, Marc Nash and Colin Marshall despatched last week’s winner, Tony Prout and partner, Dave Vincent.
In what turned out to be a topsy-turvy match, they gradually got their act together and got back into the contest to take it to a 19th hole where they held their nerve.
In the second, each having ‘lost’ their partner, Colin Hatton faced the challenge from Rob Parsonage. A close affair with the advantage swinging between the two protagonists until the 15th where Hatton took the lead which he never surrendered.
As to the ‘main event’, it is fair to say that as early as the first, teams were blowing their chance of a good score as the dreaded minus five appeared on their card.
However, in the fine conditions it was runaway winners, Pete Mehigan, Stan Serwata and Pete Campion who proved too strong.
They chalked up an impressive 92 points which was just 17 points better than second placed team of Norman Wreford, Phil Cuming and Ghost, Chris de Beaufort on 75 who in turn were just a single point better than third-placed Brian Pound, Ted Ahier and Alec Brannan.
Unfortunately, there were a number of pairs playing, all of which were hoping the Ghost would have a stormer. Well not only playing his part for the second placed team, he also helped a further five teams, so not a bad day’s effort.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.