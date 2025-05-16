A TALENTED student from Cornwall College University Centre has clinched one of the UK’s premier amateur golf titles. Josh Hayes, originally from Brighton and studying at the East Sussex National campus, emerged victorious at the West of England Golf Championship, topping a strong field of 68 elite competitors.
Hayes is in his final year of the BA (Hons) International Business Management (with Professional Golf) degree, delivered by Tournament Golf College, part of the Cornwall College Group.
The unique course offers students a third of their studies in Spain, providing world-class facilities and year-round playing conditions – a factor Hayes credits for his development.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have chosen Cornwall College University Centre,” said Hayes. “The support, facilities and our international training opportunities have been key to improving my game.”
Josh began his journey with Cornwall College in 2020 at The Golf College in Lindfield, West Sussex, achieving top grades in the Sport Performance and Excellence Extended Diploma. Since then, he has enjoyed a string of victories on the college circuit and is on course to graduate with a 2:1.
Alex Lindsay, Head of The Golf Education Partnership, praised the young golfer’s dedication: “Josh’s success is a testament to the high-performance environment we offer. It’s a huge achievement for any amateur golfer.”
The intensive 24-week degree programme runs from September to April, enabling students to focus on academic work outside of the UK golf season. It also offers chances to compete in professional events and gain valuable industry experience through placements.
As Hayes looks ahead to future competitions and potential professional opportunities, Cornwall College celebrates another standout moment for its golf programme.
