By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies Section
Wednesday Stableford – May 7
THE dry weather is continuing with running fairways and fast greens and there was a chilly wind which eased as the round went on.
The runner up – lady captain Cathryn Braithwaite – is getting used to her new clubs as her score reflected. There were a number of good scores with the winner – Sally Floyd – cutting her handicap by 1.1.
She took victory by just a point, while a nine-hole Stableford was also held which was won by Ruth Blake.
Results: 1 Sally Floyd – 41pts; 2 Cathryn Braithwaite – 40pts; 3 Debbie Flanagan – 38pts; 4 Donna Weeks – 36pts; 5 Bridgitte Worth – 35pts; 6 Hilda McKinley – 32pts.
Nine-hole results: 1 Ruth Blake – 20pts; 2 Thelma McEvoy – 17pts; 3 Roxy Smith – 17pts.
By Sara Walker
Looe Golf Club Lady Vets Section
The Jasper Cup – Thursday, May 8IT MAY seem a small trophy, but it remembers the club’s big-hearted black and white catJasper.
He used to hitch a ride on golf trolleys on the course, stroll the greens, seemingly giving helpful putting advice and then would join everybody at the 19th for a snooze.Since 2011, except for 2020 (the main COVID-19 year), the Lady Vets have played a 12-holesingles stableford off the blues on 95% handicap to remember this beloved feline.
The weather was dry with some sunshine but quite chilly at times when the sun went behind the clouds.
On a day where the course was looking a treat and plenty of players registered good scores, the worthy winner with a brilliant score of 29 points was Vera Bennett, three ahead of runner-up and lady vice-captain, Jill Westbrook.
Nearest the pin in just two shots on the first hole was Jacqui Norman.
Results: 1 Vera Bennett – 29pts; 2 Jill Westbrook – 26pts; 3 Mo Inglis – 25pts; 4 Wendy Shore – 24pts.