By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors ‘The Fossils’ latest
ALTHOUGH the skies were threatening as the early starters arrived at St Mellion, other than a few drops of rain, Thursday, April 17, remained dry with sunny periods.
In the sun it was warm but as soon as a cloud got in the way the temperature plummeted and so there was plenty of changes made to the players’ attire as they tried to remain comfortable.
None of the conditions seemed to impact on early starter, Edward Waugh as he stroked his ball direct into the cup on the par three fifth hole.
Unfortunately, due to the topography of the hole and pin location, he was unable to witness the ball falling into the cup and only confirmed his good fortune when arriving on the green.
In the event, a great many Fossils remained in the clubhouse to celebrate his great achievement. So what competition was he playing in?
A simple Texas Scramble with prizes all being Easter eggs.
With his two partners, Stan Bennett and Malcolm Smith, that score elevated them up the leaderboard to take third place with a very good score of 63.9.
However, two other teams were also scrapping it out for supremacy with the team of Mel Carter, David Shawcross and Kevin Webster prevailing with 63.3.
Incidentally new Fossils, Kevin Webster was playing in his very first game for the Fossils.
Such was his ‘newness’ that he was paired with artisan, Mel Carter who had been tasked by vice-captain Will Carslaw, specifically to guide the newcomer around the course.
Well, the vice-captain’s intentions were partially fulfilled as the team came home with such an excellent score that placed them first.
But as for guiding the team around the course, it was a failure. It turned out that playing the 16th hole, but 9th hole in practice due to groundworks on the usual 16th green, was beyond them and so played the hole out of sequence!
Second place fell to the team of Norman Wreford, Lawrence Drew and Phil Cuming who had the same net score of 63.9, but, with a better back nine score as the third-placed Bennett, Smith and Waugh.
Results: 1 Mel Carter, David Shawcross and Kevin Robinson – 63.3; 2 Norman Wreford, Lawrence Drew and Phil Cuming – 63.9; 3 Stan Bennett, Malcolm Smith and Edward Waugh – 63.9.
In addition to the Scramble, two hard-fought greensomes matches were played in which Marc Nash and David Furse beat Keith Abbott and Pete Mehigan, 3 and 1.
The other contest saw Paul Osborne and Mike D Newton overcome James Simpson and Richard Watts, 3 and 2.
By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Ladies’ latest
Wednesday Stableford – April 16
Results: 1 Julie Cleaton – 36pts; 2 Phillippa Bown – 35pts; 3 Katy Milne – 33pts; 4 Cheryl Bridgeman – 33pts; 5 Sam Peach – 33pts; 6 Karen Ford – 32pts; 7 Pam Hughes – 32pts.
Nine-Hole Stableford – April 16
Results: 1 Hazel Beadle – 15pts; 2 Carole Webb – 13pts.
Wednesday Medal – April 23
CONDITIONS were dry, although a cold breeze kept everybody on their toes.
Results: 1 Mary Brinsley (96-27) – 69; 2 Karen Ford (93-22) – 71; 3 Katy Milne (86-14) – 72; 4 Phillippa Bown (101-26) – 75; 5 Sam Peach (84-9) – 75; 6 Sue Wenmoth (89-14) – 75.
Nine-hole Stableford – April 23
Winner: Sue Poole – 15pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 13pts.