By Gary Eldershaw
THE Polperro Open golf tournament took place at Looe Golf Club on Monday, October 13.
This was the fourth time we’ve held this event over consecutive years and the numbers attending have increased each year.
The 2025 edition saw 33 players attempting to secure their name on the trophy, with a mix of handicaps, some very high, some less so, as well as a combination of ladies and gentlemen, residents of Polperro and their guests and three couples from Weymouth who are regular visitors to the village throughout the year.
It meant a healthy number for an event which is now firmly embedded in the Polperro annual sporting and social calendar.
Each player helps to fund the event by contributing to a prize fund so that prizes can be awarded to the winner, second and third, for the longest drive and ‘nearest the pin’.
Cash is also collected for a twos competition, so that should any player achieve a hole in two on any hole, they win the cash prize.
But with no winner of the twos competition this year (no change there!), the players kindly agreed to donate the cash to the Polperro Fireworks and Bonfire night.
Reflecting on the event, organiser Gary Eldershaw said: ”What was extra special for the competition was an opportunity for a father and son to take part, two brothers and some mates who haven’t seen each other for years to be amongst those competing for the coveted trophy, which is retained and displayed in The Ship Inn pub in Polperro.
The pub also hosts the post-match presentations and provides refreshments and live music to entertain the golfers, patrons and visiting tourists until late into the evening.
The winner of the competition this year was local resident Mike Beck with a very respectable score of 54 points!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.