ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
THURSDAY, April 10 saw another glorious day for golf, although the early starters felt it was a little nippy.
No clouds, blue sky and a firm, fast Kernow course were all there for the 40-plus players in the first yellow qualifier of the season.
It soon became clear that the players did struggle somewhat until the sixth team out, Mathew Braithwaite, Allan Evans and Colin Hatton seized the competition by the throat and came home with 39, 33 and 37 points respectively.
In the case of Braithwaite, his excellent total remained the target for the remainder of the field and remained at the top of the tree as the last cards came home.
Hatton’s 37 remained unchallenged until late in the day when captain Rob Parsonage came in with the same total, but with a superior back nine.
Alec Brannan came home alone with 36 points and Kevin Smith, Brian Pound and Pete Campion all returned 35 to complete the top of the leaderboard.
But special mention to the ever young John Eccles who returned a brilliant 34 points.
Scanning across the results in general, it seemed that the bulk of the players had rounds that, maybe, not quite ready to forget but perhaps rounds with too many missed opportunities (to put a little gloss on a disappointing total!).
Overall results: 1 Mathew Braithwaite – 39; 2 Rob Parsonage – 37; 3 Colin Hatton – 37; 4 Alec Brannan – 36.
Section results: GOLD – 1 Mathew Braithwaite – 39; 2 Alec Brannan – 36; 3 Kevin Smith – 35; SILVER – 1 Rob Parsonage – 37; 2 Colin Hatton – 37; 3 Peter Campion – 35; BRONZE – 1 Malcolm Smith – 33; 2 John Clements – 32; 3 Allan Joel – 32.
Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Nine-Hole Stableford – April 2
Results: 1 Hazel Beadle – 17pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 17pts; 3 Carole Webb – 15pts.
Weekend Medal – Saturday, April 5
Results: 1 Dee Peake (87-16) – 71; 2 Linda Radley (100-27) – 73.
Wednesday Fun Day – April 9
THIS competition was played on a dry, sunny day with just a touch of a cold breeze.
With the continuing dry weather the fairways are very quick, meaning even a shot not hit at 100% was running a very long way. Putting needed to be precise as it was easy to run off the green.
This competition organised by Pam Hughes was two scores to count but with added bonus points for completing each hole to certain rules.
For instance, on hole 10 you could get bonus points if none of the team went in the water. Maximum concentration and some luck was needed.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Mary Brinsley, Phillippa Bown and Hazel Beadle – 110pts; 2 Karen Cook, Karen Ford, Sue Newton and Viv Kessack – 108pts; 3 Katy Milne, Glennis Wootton, Cathryn Braithwaite and Carol Abbott – 107pts; 5 Julie Cleaton, Pam Hughes, Sally Floyd and Chris Crichton – 103pts.
Looe Golf Club Lady Vets by Sara Walker
ON A SUPERB morning for golf, the Looe Lady Vets played a three-ball, 12-hole Stableford competition off the blue tees with two scores to count on Thursday, April 10.
The winners on countback with 62 points were Wendy Buckland, Jane Patchett and Wendy Shore. In second place, also on 62 points, were Sara Walker, Jill Westbrook and Jane Tate. Sixty points got Margaret Bunton, Jaqui Vincent and Shirley Nicholls third.