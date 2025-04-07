LOOE GOLF CLUB LADY VETS’ SECTION
THE morning of Thursday, March 20 saw a small field of Lady Vets play a 12-hole stableford competition off the blue tees, writes Sara Walker.
The competition took the form of a waltz i.e. one score to count on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third repeating this format over 12 holes.
The winners, way out ahead with a marvellous 58 points, were Sheila Tillbrook, Shirley Nicholls and Wendy Buckland.
Jill Westbrook, Carol Stevens and Sara Walker came in second with 39.
The next Thursday in misty conditions saw the Lady Vets play a three-ball 12-hole stableford competition off the blue tees with best two scores to count.
The winners with a brilliant 64 points were Jane Tate, Carol Stevens and Wendy Shore, six ahead of the runners-up on 58 points, Wendy Buckland, Sheila Tilbrook and the wildcard.
Third on 56 were Jill Westbrook, Jackie Courts and Sara Walker.
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
THE first medal of the season on Wednesday, April 2 ended up being a day of plenty of wind even though the forecast was for a ‘breeze’, writes Sue Wenmouth.
As the course was so dry it often meant the ball was not in the expected place after a long shot.
A lot of thought was needed for every shot, while the wind was very evident on some of the higher greens with one pin bent almost to 90 degrees.
The results saw the top six separated by just a point.
However, it was Karen Cook that took top honours on count back from Cheryl Bridgeman.
Results: 1 Karen Cook (90-16) – 74; 2 Cheryl Bridgeman (98-24) – 74; 3 Sam Peach (83-8) – 75; 4 Sue Wenmoth (89-14) – 75; 5 Katy Milne (89-14) – 75; 6 Debbie Flanagan (92-17) – 75.