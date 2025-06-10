By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club latest
ON A FINE day on Monday, June 2, the Seniors – better known as the Fossils – took on the club’s ladies for the Reg Limbert Trophy.
Captained by Catherine Braithwaite and Ian Edwards, only six pairs assembled on the first tee.
Although the numbers may have been down on previous years, quality was the name of the game. As it turned out a Fossil in each match gave shots to the Ladies who also received three courtesy shots on their respective course handicaps.
The result overall was on the total number of holes won by each team. The first two rubbers were close affairs with only one hole separating the teams, but each in favour of the ladies.
That trend continued in the following two rubbers except that they were taken by the ladies by some margin.
Match 5, at last, saw a substantial victory for the Fossils but alas, the last match resulted in the biggest loss or victory, depending on who you supported, for the Fossils.
Deservedly, the Ladies trounced the Fossils 59.5 to 48.5.
Katy Milne and David Shawcross each won Nearest the Pin for their respective teams.
The action on June 4 started with heavy skies and falling rain in the Jubilee Cup competition.
Just about everyone got away, but still pulses of heavy rain fell and so casual water was to be found all across the site.
As soaked players abandoned their rounds and walked in, the decision to abandon the competition was made.
Several groups stayed out, but with the rain easing and the course recovering well from the downpours, they continued to play the full 18.
With a full programme of events, the Jubilee Cup will be played in later in the season so as not to disrupt the schedule of trophy competitions.
