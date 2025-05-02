St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Coronation Foursomes – Saturday, April 26
LINDA Radley and Dee Peake will represent the club at the regional final at Yeovil Golf Club on July 23 after winning this alternate shot competition.
Results: 1 Linda Radley and Dee Peake – 37pts; 2 Donna Weeks and Sarah Martin – 36pts; 3 Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd – 34pts.
Wednesday Fun Day – April 30
This competition saw a number of variations in one round with the first three holes being two scores to count.
The next three were Texas Scramble, following three double score by each player on a chosen hole and the second nine, Greensomes.
The winners were way ahead of the rest, as they chose their double scoring holes well and amassed 24 points on three holes.
Results: 1 Geraldine Howley, Sam Peach and Jenny Glover – 72pts; 2 Sue Wenmoth, Hilda McKinley and Carol Abbot – 60pts; 3 Karen Cook, Mary Brindley and Chris Crichton – 54pts.
Looe Golf Club Lady Vets
THE Looe Lady vets played their annual Bunny Ears Competition on Thursday, April 17.
This fun Easter stableford competition was played off the blue tees over nine holes in teams of three with two scores to count.
The teams were given a set of bunny ears, which each player wore in turn. The wearer of the ears received double points.
The winners with an excellent score of 58 points were Shirley Nicholls, Jenny Deacon and Toni Stokes with Jacquie Norman, Jackie Courts and Sara Walker second on 52.
The next Thursday saw them play a three-ball stableford off the blue tees over 12 holes playing odds and evens with the winners winning by a point.
Results: 1 Wendy Buckland, Jill Westbrook and Jenny Deacon – 67pts; 2 Lynne Staines, Sheila Tilbrook and Alison Talling – 56pts; 3 Carol Stevens, Kathryn Morcom and Vera Bennett (nine holes).