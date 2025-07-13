Division Four West: Crofty/Holman (212) lost to Camborne 3 (254-7) by 42 runs, Paul 2 (273-6) beat Mullion 2 (211-4) by 62 runs, Redruth 3 (247) beat St Gluvias (234-9) by 13 runs, St Erme 2 (160) lost to Falmouth 2 (161-6) by 4 wickets, St Just 3 (81) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (82-0) by 10 wickets.