Saturday, July 12
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (98) lost to St Just (100) by 2 runs, Grampound Road (145) lost to Penzance (259) by 114 runs, Helston (171-4) beat Wadebridge (170) by 6 wickets, Redruth (217-9) beat Werrington (185) by 32 runs, St Austell (218-8) beat Truro (171-9) by 47 runs.
County Division One: Camborne (313-5) beat Paul (143) by 170 runs, Falmouth (207-5) lost to Beacon (298-4) by 91 runs, Hayle (183-2) beat St Erme (182) by 8 wickets, Newquay (211) beat Roche (201) by 10 runs, Perranporth (210-4) beat St Austell 2 (206) by 6 wickets.
Division Two East: Holsworthy (192-5) beat St Blazey (177) by 15 runs, Luckett (273) beat St Austell 3 (132) by 141 runs, St Minver (219-8) lost to Lanhydrock (289) by 70 runs, Wadebridge 2 (197-4) beat Bude (195-7) by 6 wickets, Werrington 2 (194-8) beat Callington 2 (161-8) by 33 runs.
Division Two West: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (87) lost to Constantine (89-2) by 8 wickets, Mullion (120) beat Stithians (98) by 22 runs, Penzance 2 (211-2) beat Helston 2 (210) by 8 wickets, St Ives (204-8) beat Wendron (173) by 31 runs, St Just 2 (129) lost to Camborne 2 (130-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Three East: Ladock (199-4) beat Tintagel (198) by 6 wickets, Launceston (275-8) beat Boconnoc (273-5) by 2 wickets, Menheniot/Looe (202-2) beat Callington 3 (198) by 8 wickets, Roche 2 (219) lost to Saltash (227) by 8 runs, South Petherwin (143) lost to Grampound Road 2 (144-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Three West: Barripper (143-3) beat Hayle (141) by 7 wickets, Gulval (260-9) tied with Mount Ambrose (260), Perranarworthal (188-6) lost to Redruth 2 (193-3) by 7 wickets, Truro 2 (190) lost to Perranporth 2 (192-2) by 8 wickets, Veryan (252-4) beat Ludgvan (210) by 42 runs.
Division Four East: Duloe (200-7) beat Tideford (197) by 3 wickets, Lanhydrock 2 (79) lost to Newquay 2 (80-0) by 10 wickets, Liskeard (175-8) lost to Menheniot/Looe 2 (240) by 65 runs, St Blazey 2 (214-9) beat St Stephen (213-9) by 1 wicket, Werrington 3 (294-5) beat St Neot Taverners (89) by 205 runs.
Division Four West: Crofty/Holman (212) lost to Camborne 3 (254-7) by 42 runs, Paul 2 (273-6) beat Mullion 2 (211-4) by 62 runs, Redruth 3 (247) beat St Gluvias (234-9) by 13 runs, St Erme 2 (160) lost to Falmouth 2 (161-6) by 4 wickets, St Just 3 (81) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (82-0) by 10 wickets.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (206-9) beat Launceston 2 (81) by 125 runs, Gorran (215-6) beat St Minver 2 (90) by 125 runs, Grampound Road 3 (215-6) beat Pencarrow (179-9) by 36 runs, Newquay 3 (215-8) beat Gunnislake (72) by 143 runs, Wadebridge 3 (194-9) beat Holsworthy 2 (175) by 19 runs.
Division Five West: Beacon 2 (119) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (254-6) by 135 runs, Gerrans v Troon - Gerrans conceded, Helston 3 (100-5) beat St Day (94) by 5 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (194) beat Truro 3 (182) by 12 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 v Ladock 2 - Ladock conceded, Bugle (186-4) beat Werrington 4 (185-9) by 6 wickets, Saltash 2 v Roche 3 - Roche conceded, St Austell 4 (164-8) lost to Luckett 2 (183-8) by 19 runs, St Stephen 2 (111) lost to South Petherwin 2 (113-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Six West: Constantine 2 (153-9) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (226-8) by 73 runs, Falmouth 3 (122-5) beat Barripper 2 (117) by 5 wickets, Ludgvan 2 (379-2) beat Praze (34-4) by 345 runs, Mawnan (152) lost to Hellesveor (157-7) by 5 runs, Stithians 2 (220-5) beat Gulval 2 (147-9) by 73 runs.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 (135-5) lost to Lanhydrock 3 (160) by 25 runs, St Neot Taverners 2 (30-1) beat Launceston 3 (27) by 9 wickets, Tideford 2 (86-4) beat Menheniot/Looe 3 (85) by 6 wickets, Tintagel 2 (180-3) beat Buckland Monachorum 2 (178-8) by 7 wickets.
Division Seven Central: Perranporth 3 v Foxhole - Foxhole conceded, St Erme 3 v Mawnan 2 - Mawnan conceded, St Stephen 3 (115) lost to Falmouth 4 (117-) by 10 wickets, Truro 4 (119-2) beat Perranarworthal 3 (117-9) by 8 wickets.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 (172) beat Porthleven (170) by 2 runs, Penzance 3 (234) beat Redruth 4 (110) by 124 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (137) lost to St Just 4 (256) by 119 runs, St Gluvias 2 (275) beat Hayle 3 (101) by 174 runs, Wendron 2 (122-4) beat Crofty/Holman 2 (121-9) by 6 wickets.
Sunday, July 13
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Four West: St Erme 2 (239-8) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (221) by 18 runs.
