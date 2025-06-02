SOUTH Petherwin emerged victorious in a pulsating Division Three East clash against Saltash, as nearly 600 runs flew off the bats.
A 175-run stand between Paul Clements and Adam Creasey lit up the home side’s innings and laid the foundation for a memorable win.
Having been put into bat, the hosts lost opener James Weeks in the second over, before Ollie Peterson, Andrew Brenton, Adrian Warne and Jacob Masters were all out with just 109 on the board.
The experienced Clements, together with Creasey, set about hauling their side back into contention. Creasey helped himself to a classy ton, which included ten fours and six sixes.
He eventually departed with the score on 294, quickly followed by Clements, who was caught and bowled by Alex Johnson for 92, as the hosts ended up with a total of 298-8.
Richard Townsend, Tharanga Prasad and Johnson bagged two wickets apiece for the visitors, while Matt Petherbridge (1-13) produced a miserly nine-over spell.
In reply, Saltash lost openers Matt Drury and Huw Williams for just 19 between them, but the in-form Sam Renfree set about pulling his side into contention as he struck an excellent 83, before he became one of four victims for Kev Horrell (4-37).
Saltash’s middle order all got themselves in – then out – as they did their best to chase down the total. Townsend was next best with 40, while Johnson hit 34, but it was all in vain as they came up 17 runs short in the end.
Meanwhile, Saltash Seconds returned to winning ways with a 78-run victory over previously unbeaten St Stephen Seconds.
Knocks from Duncan Nobes (96no) and Andy Rennie (43) helped them total 183-5.
An unbeaten 63 from Ollie Budge was the pick for the visitors’ reply, but the brilliance of Joe Organ (5-7) did the damage.
