Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East latest round-up
LUCKETT Seconds are just five points off second in Division Six East after a three-wicket success at Roche Thirds on Saturday.
The home side recovered from 19-3 to post 139-8 despite wickets for Gareth Clements (2-14), Steve Brown (2-34) and Martin Budden (3-38).
Luckett found themselves 92-5, but surviving opener Ian Roberts’ 46 plus an unbeaten 13 from Richard Seeley got them over the line.
Boconnoc Seconds grabbed a second win of the season in Division Seven on Saturday after edging past their Tideford counterparts by nine runs at Deer Park.
First team opener Jamie Coates made 43 and the hard-hitting Darren Piper 57 as they made 189-7, a total helped by 48 extras and 19 from Paul Crocker late on.
Tideford’s bowlers stuck to their task well with Dieter Hearle’s 3-43 the pick.
Boconnoc youngster Martin Kendall got off to a dream start as three of Tideford’s top five departed for ducks.
But Jack Cope’s 65 plus 12 from Jason Fry and 30 from Mark Everett kept them in it.
John Simpson, who had earlier taken 1-24 from seven overs, made 19 not out from number nine, but Boconnoc edged home despite sending down 47 extras themselves.
Kendall was the pick of the bowlers with 4-22 from his 10 overs.
St Neot Seconds were handed a third walkover from five games as Menheniot-Looe Thirds conceded.
Lanhydrock Thirds welcomed Buckland Monachorum Seconds on Sunday and were beaten by nine wickets.
Henry Meacock (27) and Josh Galvin (14) got starts, but it needed Phil Elkins’ 57 (seven fours, two sixes) to push them up to 156-8 from their 40 overs.
Richard Archibald knocked over Sam Houldsworth early on, but the father and son combination of Gary and Charlie Elkington were unmoved as they made 61 and 75 respectively.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.