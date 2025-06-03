CALLINGTON director of cricket Joe White admitted they were ‘beaten by the better team’ as champions Penzance produced a statement victory at Moores Park.
Morning rain meant the game didn’t start until 2.10pm and was reduced to 39 overs per side.
Callington won an important toss and saw Mohammed Danyaal (2-47) castle Jack Paull first ball before following it up soon after by rearranging Nic Halstead-Cleak’s furniture.
But Penzance recovered superbly thanks to a brilliant stand between opener Christian Purchase and skipper Brad Wadlan.
Purchase reigned in his natural instincts to make 52 from 78 balls before being bowled by Max Tryfonos, but it was Wadlan’s scintillating knock that turned the tide.
The Wales National County player/coach was tied down early on and was 18 not out from 62 balls, but by the time he walked off he had hammered 14 fours to make 82 off the next 59 and end exactly 100 not out as they closed on 204-5.
Callington soon slipped to 8-3 with Max Tryfonos, Xavier Clarke and Aidan Libby all out - the first two registering ducks, and when skipper Graham Wagg retired hurt with a dislocated finger, they were staring down the barrel.
Pakistani pro Mehran Sanwal (2-14) soon cleaned up Matt Shepherd (6) and Jack Greening (0), and when South African opener Liam Lindsay (27) gave Tom Dinnis his second wicket it was 51-6 and game over.
Cally to their credit battled it out, knowing every single bonus point could be crucial come August.Joe White hung around for 28 balls against a hostile spell from Josh Croom (1-8 off 6) before being bowled for 10, while Ben Ellis made the same.
Danyaal stuck eight fours and a six in his unbeaten 49 from 52 balls, many of which came off Wadlan’s left-arm spin, before last man Harry Sawyers hung around for six.
But at 8.08pm with the light fading and 35.2 overs gone, the umpires took them off with Callington ending on 128-8 to lose by 57 runs on the DLS Method.
Cally earned just four points as Penzance took 18.
White admitted they could have no complaints at the outcome, adding: “We were simply beaten by the better team on Saturday.
“We started well, Danny (Mohammed Danyaal) took a couple early wickets after winning the toss, which at 10-2 put us in the driving seat.
“Wadlan and Purchase batted exceptionally well and Wadlan’s 100 was one of the best centuries I’ve seen at Moores Park.
“But overall we were happy with our bowling and fielding efforts and felt we had a chance.
“However, losing regular early wickets put us on the back foot and nobody got going with the bat in the top order.
“Despite some good lower order resistance from Danny (Mohammed Danyaal), there wasn’t much to shout about on the batting front.
“But we look forward to trying to bounce back this weekend at Grampound Road, and the league is still wide open.”
Wadlan admitted it was a superb result against last year’s runners-up.
He said: “We knew going to Callington would be tough especially against quality opponents and on there home patch.
“Losing the toss wasn’t part of the plan as we were also hoping to bowl first with the drizzle around and with the game reduced to 39 overs.
“They started well with a couple of early wickets, but Christian was outstanding and that’s the most organised and compact I have seen him play. He is in very good form and it showed in his game on Saturday.
“We built a partnership and was able to open up later in the innings. We knew spin would be a big factor and we did our prep in the week and it all matched up nicely.”
Penzance had Callington 8-3 in no time and Wadlan admitted after that and the retirement of Wagg they were in the box seat.
He continued: “Bowling wise Sturgess and Dinnis both set the tone and when Tommy hit Waggy on the hand and he retired hurt inside eight overs, I think the damage had been done.
“We still have a lot we can build on and improve on, but overall it was a well-rounded performance against a very strong team.”
Saturday sees Penzance, who are third behind joint leaders Redruth and Wadebridge, welcome Werrington at the same time Callington visit Grampound Road (1pm).
