TRURO City manager John Askey hailed his ‘special group of players’ as they created history by becoming the first-ever Cornish club to get promoted into the National League.
A memorable 5-2 victory over St Albans City saw City crowned as National League South champions, edging out Devon neighbours Torquay United on goal difference by two.
It capped a remarkable season for the Tinners, who only moved into their new ground back in August – and who were tipped by many this season to stave off relegation.
Under Askey – who has previously won promotion from the National League and National League North – they have thrived, claiming 26 wins from their 46 games.
With any one of six clubs in with a shout of securing promotion on a dramatic final day, Truro – who were heading the pack going into game – knew they not only had to win, but maintain at least their two-goal advantage over Paul Wotton’s Torquay outfit.
In front of a crowd of over 3,500 at the Truro City Stadium, the Cornish club could not have got off to a better start, storming into a three goal lead inside ten minutes courtesy of goals from Luke Jephcott, Dominic Johnson-Fisher and Tyler Harvey.
St Albans pulled one back against the run of play when Harrison Smith nodded in from close range, only for City to restore their healthy buffer when Connor Riley-Lowe netted.
As the minutes ticked by, home nerves intensified when they heard Torquay led 4-1, including a hat-trick from former City striker Cody Cooke, and it got even more tense when St Albans sub Shaun Jeffers headed in with 12 minutes remaining.
Harvey had a goal ruled out for the home side, before substitute Andrew Neal put the seal on their victory.
“We’ve made history,” said Askey. “It’s a great feeling and I’m really pleased for everyone connected to the club – and all of Cornwall – it’s something to be very proud of.
“For us to come out and score three goals in ten minutes, you couldn’t write it, I’ve never seen that before. You had one team trying to stay up and another trying to win promotion. You also had to have one eye on Torquay to see what they were doing.
“For this group to do what they’ve done, it says a lot about them. To get promotion is amazing.”
Askey’s assistant, Stewart Yetton, who won the FA Vase with Truro City back in 2007, added: “It’s just phenomenal. It’s a monumental achievement, especially when you think we’re on probably half the budget to the other teams around at the top of the table.
“It’s a testament to John, the players, the staff, the fans, everyone – because we have been up against it, but this is such a special club. We’re miles from anywhere down here in Cornwall, so it takes a special breed of player to do what we’ve done.
“At the start of the season we were among the favourites to get relegated, but here we are, we’ve won the league, we’re champions and rightly so!”
Asked how this latest success compared to the Vase victory, Yetton continued: “Obviously, it’s very different. Both are very special days in the history of this club, but today has to be the greatest achievement. The Vase was unbelievable, but to get into the National League – and to become the first Cornish side to do it – that can’t be underestimated.”