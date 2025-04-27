SCOTT Kellow took a hat-trick as Cornwall CCC got their NCCA Trophy campaign started on Sunday with a 19-run victories against Oxfordshire at St Just.
Kellow had earlier struck 37 from just 25 balls as he and last man Ellis Whiteford put on 31 to help the Duchy reach 113 all-out.
The visitors were seemingly cruising to victory, but the visitors lost their last eight wickets for just 21 runs with Kellow (4-16) and Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy (3-13 off 10) sharing seven wickets.
After winning the toss the Oxfordshire bowlers didn’t waste their time getting stuck in as Cornwall slipped to 14-3 which included the wicket of Somerset’s Goldsworthy for nought.
Surviving opener Max Tryfonos edged behind for eight and when John Moon (12) and Jake Rowe departed, it was 40-6.
Skipper Paul Smith (11) and wicket-keeper Alex Bone added 21 before both soon fell to the off-spin of Henry Welch.
Ben Ellis was run-out with the score 82 leaving Kellow and Whiteford at the crease.
Kellow smashed four fours and two sixes before being stumped off Welch off the final ball of the 29th over.
Oxfordshire could take their time and they serenely made their way to 73-2 in the 26th over.
But the departure of Hayden Rossouw to Kellow sparked the most remarkable of collapses.
His medium pace coupled with Goldsworthy’s left-arm spin had the visitors in knots, and Kellow enjoyed a rare moment of history when the took a hat-trick.
He dismissed Luke Hayes off the final ball of the 34th over before taking care of George Tait and Tom Davis at the start of the 36th.
Still, Oxfordshire needed just 25, but Tryfonos returned to have Welch caught at mid-wicket.
Cornwall are next in action on Sunday, May 4 at Buckinghamshire’s Tring Park CC (11am), before visiting Berkshire at Slough CC the next day.