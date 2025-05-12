CALLINGTON’S director of cricket Joe White admitted to a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday with a nine-run win at St Just in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Although kept under control by the home bowlers, Cally were well-placed at 113-3 with more than 15 overs to go with Liam Lindsay well set on 54.
But when he was caught and bowled by young spinner Lewis Stephens (2-35), Cally collapsed to 117-7 with Rowen Taplin, Mohammed Danyaal and debutant Jack Greening all falling for ducks to Joseph Clifton-Griffith (3-19 off 5).
Skipper Graham Wagg and Ben Ellis added a crucial 22 before Stephens had him caught and bowled before they eventually reached 152 all-out with Wagg last man out, bowled by Gareth May for 32.
Knowing they needed early wickets, Wagg dispensed with the rapid Mohammed Danyaal and decided to give the new ball to Cornwall left-arm spinner Max Tryfonos, and he produced a remarkable spell of 5-21 from 10 overs to reduce St Just to 57-6.
But back came the hosts through Edirisinghe and skipper Gareth May with the Sri Lankan hitting 52 from just 48 balls before falling lbw to Xavie Clarke (1-20 off 9).
May and Mark Waters added a further 20 before skipper Graham Wagg (3-13) re-introduced himself and he took the final three wickets including the final wicket of May, stumped by Joe White for a superb 38.
Reflecting on proceedings at Cape Road, White said: “Yesterday was a rollercoaster of a game to be honest.
“Batting wise we was disappointed to post 152 batting first.
“Although it was a tricky batting surface that was turning, we had hoped to put 200-plus on the board.
“We pride ourselves on having a deep batting line-up, and yesterday our lower order failed to contribute and our top order bar Liam (Lindsay) failed to kick on after getting themselves in, which meant we fell short of a par score.”
However, White had plenty of praise for the bowling attack.
He said: “We do always back ourselves with the ball to defend a low score, especially as the wicket was offering a lot to the spinners in the first innings.
“We opened with Max, and he got to work straight away. He ripped through the top order and we had St Just in a lot of trouble at 26-5.
“(Gareth) May and their overseas batted extremely well and got them right back into it, and although we tried a lot of our options, we couldn’t get a breakthrough.
“We then brought Xavie Clarke on who picked up the wicket of Edirisinghe, which was a crucial moment.
“Waggy then took the bull by the horns and kept asking questions every ball and got a couple of important wickets.
“With 10 to win and us requiring one wicket, it really could of gone either way, but Waggy outfoxed Gareth May who in fairness batted brilliantly, and had him stumped.”
Callington visit a Redruth side who are also unbeaten so far on Saturday.
White concluded: “This weekend will be our toughest test yet this season.
“Redruth are very strong, especially at home, and they’ve also won both their games this year so we will have to all be on it if we want to make it three from three.”