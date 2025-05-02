By Trevor Lee
CORNWALL Cricket Seniors will be fielding six county championship teams in 2025 – three in the over 50s national competition, two in the 60s and new for this summer a side in the Over 70s County Championship.
The Seniors season got underway on Wednesday, April 30 when the Over 50s 3rd XI playing against Essex in a re-arranged final that was abandoned because of the weather at the end of 2024.
In a 40-over game at Hartley Wintney CC in Hampshire, Cornwall made 160-9 with Adrian Pooley (Tintagel) and Adam Paynter (Werrington) making 37 and 34 respectively. This proved not enough as Essex knocked the runs off for the loss of two wickets in 27 overs.
Both Over 60s teams started with convincing wins over neighbours Devon.
At Perranarworthal, the 1st XI having been put into bat racked up their record score of 352-6 with debutant Damien Cummins, a recent recruit from Sussex, making 89 and skipper Anton Luton (Tideford) 87 not out. Hugh Rogers (Menheniot-Looe) made 65 and Paul Clements (South Petherwin) 45.
Opening bowlers Andy Myers (St Ives) and John Dobson (Perranporth) quickly reduced Devon to 37-3 and that was essentially the end of the game. Devon finished on 204-6.
The Over 60s 2nd XI, who prior to this season had only won twice in three years, set a marker down for 2025 with a seven-wicket success over Devon at Newquay.
Former 1st XI captain Bob Fleming (Menheniot-Looe) took 4-25, in itself the best ever figures for the 2nd XI, with skipper Martin Orpe (Grampound Road) picking up 2-29 as Devon made 158-8 in 45 overs.
Cornwall reached the target three down in 39 overs with Darren Williams (Tideford) 63 not out and Kevin Gibbard (St Newlyn East) 25 not out adding an unbeaten 88 for the fourth wicket.